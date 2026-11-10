BYUH Highlights Traditional Mortise-And-Tenon Furniture Collection For Luxury Hospitality Venues

MENAFN - GetNews)BYUH, a dedicated hospitality furniture manufacturer, today highlighted the enduring structural engineering and craft behind its Mortise-and-Tenon Furniture collection, led by the flagship Model UM-H2009. Originally debuted on December 25, 2021, in Foshan, Guangdong, the collection continues to serve four-star and luxury hotel properties seeking bespoke seating built on classic joinery principles.

The Model UM-H2009 features a 1+5 seating layout with customizable dimensions to meet specific commercial interior requirements. Built entirely without nails, screws, or metal fasteners, each unit relies on traditional wood-to-wood mortise-and-tenon joints for its load-bearing capacity. The interlocking wooden components deliver balanced structural stability, clean profiles, and a refined appearance suited for upscale public areas and private suites.

Grounded in the minimalist design principles of the Song Dynasty, the UM-H2009 collection balances historical aesthetics with the wear demands of high-traffic hospitality settings. The smooth wood presentation and balanced proportions provide interior architects and hotel operators with durable furniture that retains visual appeal over extended commercial use.

Each piece is produced through a strict multi-stage manufacturing sequence:



Comprehensive design review and timber selection

Precision wood cutting and surface planing

Grain-aligned material arrangement for visual continuity

Accurate marking and layout positioning

Cutting of matching mortise and tenon joints

Joint numbering, identification, and dry trial assembly

Detailed sanding, edge shaping, and final fitting Multi-coat surface finishing and quality inspection

Operating for eight years, BYUH collaborates with specialized facilities that carry two generations of woodworking experience. The company works closely with hospitality developers and procurement teams to translate original design drawings into finished contract furniture, matching project specifications with strict structural accuracy.

About BYUH

BYUH is a specialized hospitality furniture manufacturer with eight years of commercial supply experience. Collaborating with production facilities backed by two generations of woodworking craftsmanship, BYUH pairs traditional artisan methods with modern manufacturing standards. The company works directly with interior designers, hotel operators, and procurement teams to engineer bespoke contract furniture, translating original concept drawings into durable, project-ready architectural installations.