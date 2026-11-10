The 8Th World Zhejiang Entrepreneurs Convention: Caitong Securities Backs Global Zhejiang Businesses With Sci-Tech Finance

MENAFN - GetNews)Recently, the Enterprise Listing, M&A and Investment and Financing Matchmaking Conference of the 8th World Zhejiang Merchants Conference was held in Hangzhou. At the meeting, Zhang Qicheng, Chairman of Caitong Securities, a Zhejiang provincial securities firm, delivered a keynote speech as a representative of the conference organizer. He said that Caitong Securities is fully deepening the primary strategy of "Sci-Tech Innovation-Oriented Caitong," always upholding the resolve to deeply cultivate Zhejiang, the warmth of long-termism, and the speed of AI empowerment, to support the "Zhejiang acceleration" of new quality productive forces.

In recent years, China's capital market has continued to improve institutional arrangements supporting sci-tech innovation enterprises. The multi-tiered market system provides diversified financing channels for private sci-tech innovation companies. From hard-tech enterprises to small and medium-sized innovation entities, various market entities can match corresponding listing, equity financing, and M&A and restructuring tools, broadening direct financing paths. At the same time, the market is steadily advancing institutional opening-up. Through cross-border interconnection infrastructure such as Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Bond Connect, as well as the continuously optimized Qualified Foreign Investor system, it builds a two-way connectivity platform for domestic and overseas industrial capital and financial capital. More and more private market entities such as Zhejiang merchants have become important participants in and beneficiaries of the capital market innovation ecosystem. More than 2 million overseas Zhejiang merchants across the world not only deeply participate in global market competition, but also continuously connect with the domestic capital market to realize the internal and external circulation interaction of technology, capital, and industrial factors, becoming an important link connecting domestic innovation industries with the global market.

Rooted in Zhejiang, Caitong Securities, with the "Sci-Tech Innovation-Oriented Caitong" strategy as its main line, is committed to becoming the most trusted sci-tech innovation investment banking institution for domestic and overseas Zhejiang merchants and Zhejiang enterprises. The company has established a three-investment linkage mechanism of "investment first, investment banking follow-up, and investment research support," promoting the coordinated efforts of the three carriages of "investment + investment banking + wealth" to provide full-cycle capital market services for sci-tech innovation enterprises. Up to now, Caitong Securities has successively created benchmark cases such as Huikang Technology, Siling Zhiqu, Bofei Electric, and Tianming Technology, cumulatively served 25 specialized, refined, distinctive and innovative enterprises in listing or quotation, jointly built 32 sci-tech finance service centers with development zones at or above the provincial level in Zhejiang Province, and jointly built 1 in Hong Kong with the Hangzhou-Hong Kong Innovation Incubation Park. Meanwhile, relying on the "Zheli Yirong" sci-tech finance service platform, Caitong Securities covers 15 sci-tech innovation industrial chains, with more than 800,000 business opportunity leads, effectively reducing the cost for sci-tech innovation enterprises to connect with the capital market.

Serving sci-tech innovation enterprises lies in persistence. As relevant systems continue to improve, China's capital market will continue to provide strong support for scientific and technological innovation and the private economy. Caitong Securities will also strive to be a good health steward for Zhejiang merchants and Zhejiang enterprises, safeguarding the financial health of enterprises and the personal well-being of entrepreneurs, and in the tide of comprehensively building momentum for innovative Zhejiang, move toward each other and achieve secure and win-win results with Zhejiang merchants and Zhejiang enterprises.

About Caitong:

Caitong Securities Co., Ltd. (601108) is a Zhejiang provincial state-owned enterprise and a nationwide comprehensive securities holding group. Rooted in Zhejiang, serving the whole country, and connecting the world, the company has achieved full-license, distinctive, and internationalized development, with a nationwide business layout. It has established five major business headquarters in Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing, Shenzhen, and Hainan, and its overseas services extend to Hong Kong and Singapore. It has six wholly-owned and major equity-participation companies, including Caitong Asset Management, Caitong Capital, Caitong Innovation, Caitong Hong Kong, Yongan Futures, and Caitong Fund. It has more than 210 branches and about 6,000 employees. As of the end of June 2026, the company's total assets in its consolidated statements were RMB 198.563 billion, and its net assets attributable to the parent company were RMB 39.457 billion, with its comprehensive competitiveness improving year by year. On its new journey, the company will keep firmly in mind the fundamental purpose of financial services serving the real economy, strive to build a first-class modern investment bank, and make greater contributions to high-quality development and common prosperity.