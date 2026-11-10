One $19 Subscription Now Covers Three Businesses In Lazybooks

MENAFN - GetNews) Owners can add a fourth company, and each one after that, for $5 a month apiece while every company keeps separate books.

DALLAS, Texas - November 10, 2026 - Owners who juggle several companies can now keep the books for all of them in a single LazyBooks account. The accounting software for multiple businesses went on sale to the public on November 9, 2026, at lazybooks, priced at $19 a month for up to three organizations.

Plenty of owners run a primary company alongside a side venture or a holding company, and most of them do the books personally. LazyBooks gives each organization its own set of books inside the one account, so three companies can share a subscription instead of paying for three separate plans.

The launch price is $19 a month. It covers three organizations, and every organization past the third adds $5 a month. The first 60 days cost nothing, and anyone who signs up at the launch price holds onto it for the entire time they remain a customer.

Nothing is stripped down for the extra companies. Each organization receives profit and loss statements, balance sheets and cash flow statements, plus bank connections powered by Plaid, invoicing and reconciliation. When a transaction lands, an AI feature proposes a category and the owner confirms it with a single click. Accounts can also hold team members, a customer list and a catalog of products and services, and customer lists can be brought in from a CSV file.

Switching over is handled inside the product. A built-in import tool carries existing QuickBooks records into a LazyBooks organization.

Invoice payments are processed through Stripe at Stripe's standard fees, with no extra charge added by LazyBooks. The company stores no bank or card details.

"Most people I know who own a business own more than one," said Chris Koerner, founder of LazyBooks and host of The Koerner Office podcast. "I wanted one place to keep all of their books without the bill growing every time they start something new."

Frequently asked questions

How many businesses can I manage in LazyBooks?

Three organizations come with the $19 monthly plan. Every additional organization is $5 a month.

How much does LazyBooks cost?

The first 60 days are free. After that the price is $19 a month, and launch customers keep that rate for as long as their subscription stays active.

Can I move my books from QuickBooks to LazyBooks?

Yes. An import tool inside LazyBooks transfers existing QuickBooks records into a LazyBooks organization.

About LazyBooks

LazyBooks makes online accounting software for small business owners, freelancers and anyone running more than one company. Chris Koerner, a serial entrepreneur who hosts The Koerner Office podcast, founded it. The service launched on November 9, 2026. Learn more at

Contact: Chris Koerner,... -