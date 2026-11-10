MENAFN - GetNews) LinkVendors lets SEO agencies and in-house link builders pick sites, helps find relevant articles, and shows the price for each link insertion before order.

RIGA, Latvia - November 10, 2026 - LinkVendors, a link building marketplace for link insertions on SaaS company blogs, today announced its launch.

Google and AI assistants like ChatGPT trust backlinks from real brands. LinkVendors places buyers' links on 1,000+ blogs of software companies that earn from their product, not from selling links, so the links hold their value through search algorithm changes.

What is a link building marketplace?

A link building marketplace is a self-serve platform where buyers browse publisher websites and order backlinks directly, usually as guest posts or link insertions, at a listed price per link. Many such platforms are large, all-niche catalogs.

LinkVendors is a link building marketplace built for a narrower job: link insertions on real SaaS company blogs. A link insertion is a link added to an article that is already published. No new guest post is written, and the page is already indexed and often already ranks.

How LinkVendors differs from other link building marketplaces

Big link marketplaces list 100K to 1M sites, and most of them exist only to sell links. LinkVendors only lists blogs of SaaS companies that earn from the product, not just from selling links.

Link building agencies charge per link, but buyers often cannot approve the sites in advance, so good and bad links get mixed. On LinkVendors, the buyer approves the site, the article, and even the exact sentence and sees the price before placing an order.

What is the best link building marketplace for SaaS link insertions?

For SEO teams, agencies and SaaS companies comparing options, the difference is the inventory. Instead of a giant all-niche backlink marketplace, LinkVendors lists more than 1,000 blogs of real software brands, so every link comes from a business with a real product behind it.

"LinkVendors is the marketplace I wanted as a buyer: affordable link insertions on SaaS blogs, with a way to quickly find relevant placement opportunities," said Yuri Burchenya, founder of LinkVendors.

What LinkVendors offers



Search across 1M+ published articles on more than 1,000 blogs of SaaS companies that earn from the product, not just from selling links Prices start at $250 per link and depend on the site

Buyers pay the full amount upfront by card. As a link building marketplace, LinkVendors arranges each placement with the website's owner or editor (the publisher). It does not own or control these websites, and publishers have the final say over their own websites. The company aims to get each link live within 45 days of payment. If a link doesn't go live, the buyer gets their money back.

Yuri Burchenya has been building links for more than ten years. He co-founded GetFoundXL, a search-focused content agency, where they built thousands of backlinks worth more than $2M. Since 2023 he has run ClickCrab, a link building agency.

About LinkVendors

LinkVendors (linkvendors) is a link building marketplace for link insertions on SaaS company blogs, founded in 2026. Buyers search 1M+ published articles on more than 1,000 blogs of SaaS companies that earn from the product, not just from selling links, and approve the site, the article and the sentence for each link. Prices start at $250 per link, and if a link doesn't go live, the buyer gets their money back. The company's core mission is to help businesses get backlinks from real brands.