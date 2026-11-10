Lazybooks Debuts AI Accounting Software With One-Click Transaction Sorting

MENAFN - GetNews) Owners review the category the software proposes, ask their books questions in plain English and plug in the AI tools they already use.

DALLAS, Texas - November 10, 2026 - LazyBooks has brought AI accounting software to market that drafts a category for every bank transaction and leaves the final say with the owner, who approves the suggestion in one click. It opened to everyone on November 9, 2026, at lazybooks.

Categorization eats more bookkeeping time than almost any other chore. Transactions flow into LazyBooks over a Plaid bank connection, the software proposes where each one belongs, and the owner checks and confirms it. A person, not the model, decides what enters the books.

Owners can also interrogate their own numbers. Typing a plain-English question about the company's finances returns an answer built from the account's data, with no report to assemble first.

People who already rely on AI assistants can connect them. LazyBooks ships an MCP server; MCP, the Model Context Protocol, is a standard method for AI tools to link up with other software, and the server allows compatible tools to work with a customer's LazyBooks data.

Underneath the AI sits a conventional accounting toolkit: profit and loss statements, balance sheets and cash flow statements, invoicing, reconciliation, a chart of accounts and a daily to-do list of bookkeeping work. Records can be imported from QuickBooks.

Pricing is $19 a month and the first 60 days are free. Up to three organizations are included, further organizations run $5 a month each, and launch pricing is honored for the life of the subscription. LazyBooks stores no bank or card information.

"Nobody starts a business because they love bookkeeping," said Chris Koerner, founder of LazyBooks and host of The Koerner Office podcast. "The software does the sorting, and the owner decides what gets approved."

Frequently asked questions

What is AI bookkeeping software?

It is software that applies artificial intelligence to sorting and labeling business transactions. In LazyBooks, each transaction gets a suggested category that the user approves with one click.

What are people replacing QuickBooks with?

A growing number of small business owners are switching to lower-cost online accounting tools. For $19 a month, LazyBooks handles bank connections, transaction sorting, invoicing, reconciliation and financial reports, and it can import a customer's QuickBooks records.

How much is QuickBooks per month?

Intuit's pricing page, checked on November 10, 2026, lists QuickBooks Online paid plans starting at $38 a month for Simple Start at list price. LazyBooks charges $19 a month.

Can I ask LazyBooks questions about my finances?

Yes. Questions can be typed in plain English, and LazyBooks answers using the data in your account.

Does LazyBooks work with other AI tools?

Yes. Its MCP server lets compatible AI tools connect to a user's LazyBooks data.

About LazyBooks

LazyBooks is AI-enabled accounting software delivered online for small business owners and freelancers who handle their own books. Chris Koerner, a serial entrepreneur and the host of The Koerner Office podcast, started the company. It launched on November 9, 2026. Details are at

Contact: Chris Koerner,... -