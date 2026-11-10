MENAFN - GetNews) A survey of 589 small business owners shaped the launch feature set: reports first, then bank connections, then invoicing.

DALLAS, Texas - November 10, 2026 - A new QuickBooks alternative for small business owners went live on November 9, 2026. LazyBooks, available at lazybooks, handles the monthly bookkeeping routine for $19 a month: linking bank accounts, sorting transactions, sending invoices, reconciling accounts and producing financial reports.

One subscription covers as many as three organizations. Going past three costs $5 a month per additional organization. New accounts pay nothing for the first 60 days, and the launch price stays locked in for as long as a customer remains subscribed.

The comparison point is QuickBooks Online. Intuit's pricing page, reviewed on November 10, 2026, puts the paid tiers at $38 a month and up, starting with Simple Start at list price. Intuit also advertises a free tier restricted to a single user, two invoices monthly and one connected bank account, along with introductory discounts for new customers.

The feature list came straight from the customers. Before writing the software, Koerner asked his audience which accounting features they could not give up. From 589 responses, financial reports came first at 62 percent, bank connections followed at 46 percent and invoicing at 41 percent. All three shipped at launch, together with reconciliation, a chart of accounts and a daily to-do list.

Existing records can come along. LazyBooks imports data from QuickBooks and accepts customer lists by CSV. Payments on invoices go through Stripe with no markup added to Stripe's fees, bank accounts connect through Plaid, and no bank or card information is stored by LazyBooks.

"We asked small business owners what they needed, and the answers were not fancy," said Chris Koerner, founder of LazyBooks and host of The Koerner Office podcast. "They wanted reports, bank connections and invoices that work. We built those first and priced it at $19."

Frequently asked questions

What is LazyBooks?

LazyBooks is accounting software delivered online. It costs $19 a month for small businesses and covers up to three organizations in that price.

Is there a free trial for LazyBooks?

Yes. The first 60 days are free, and billing at $19 a month starts after that.

Is there something similar to QuickBooks that is free?

LazyBooks charges nothing for its first 60 days and $19 a month afterward. QuickBooks Online also advertises a free tier, limited to one user, two invoices a month and one bank connection.

Does LazyBooks connect to my bank account?

It does, through Plaid. LazyBooks keeps no bank or card information on file.

About LazyBooks

Built as a lower-cost, AI-enabled alternative to QuickBooks Online, LazyBooks serves small business owners and freelancers. Its founder is Chris Koerner, a serial entrepreneur and the host of The Koerner Office podcast. The company launched on November 9, 2026. Visit for details.

Contact: Chris Koerner,... -