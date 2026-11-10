Linkjob AI Adds Unlimited Dual-Device Mode To Every Paid Plan
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Linkjob AI has added unlimited dual-device mode to every paid plan of its interview assistant, founder Peter Liu announced this week. In this mode, the desktop application can run in the background while suggested answers appear on the user's phone. The company says the setup is intended for interviews and online assessments that use desktop monitoring software.
Linkjob AI is a desktop application for Windows, macOS and Linux. During a live interview, it listens to the interviewer's questions and offers answer suggestions in real time. Users can add a résumé and a job description so those suggestions draw on their own experience and the role they are applying for, and can add custom instructions to shape the tone and level of detail.
"Dual-device mode gives people another way to use the assistant when working from a single computer screen is not practical, and they can still choose the model that fits the interview in front of them," said Peter Liu, founder of Linkjob AI.
A free 30-minute trial is included with the download. More information is available at
About Linkjob AI
Linkjob AI develops a real-time AI interview assistant that gives job seekers live help as interview questions are asked. Available for Windows, macOS and Linux, it provides résumé-tailored answer suggestions, coding problem analysis from screenshots, mock interviews and support for around 30 languages. Founded by Peter Liu. Learn more at
Media Contact
Peter Liu, Founder, Linkjob AI
Email:...
Phone: +1 (307) 998-9464 (Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m. MST)
Address: 30 N Gould St Ste R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Linkjob AI is a desktop application for Windows, macOS and Linux. During a live interview, it listens to the interviewer's questions and offers answer suggestions in real time. Users can add a résumé and a job description so those suggestions draw on their own experience and the role they are applying for, and can add custom instructions to shape the tone and level of detail.
"Dual-device mode gives people another way to use the assistant when working from a single computer screen is not practical, and they can still choose the model that fits the interview in front of them," said Peter Liu, founder of Linkjob AI.
A free 30-minute trial is included with the download. More information is available at
About Linkjob AI
Linkjob AI develops a real-time AI interview assistant that gives job seekers live help as interview questions are asked. Available for Windows, macOS and Linux, it provides résumé-tailored answer suggestions, coding problem analysis from screenshots, mock interviews and support for around 30 languages. Founded by Peter Liu. Learn more at
Media Contact
Peter Liu, Founder, Linkjob AI
Email:...
Phone: +1 (307) 998-9464 (Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m. MST)
Address: 30 N Gould St Ste R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
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