Bridging Ionic Field Strength Disparity Stabilizes High-Voltage Sodium-Ion Battery Cathodes

Ionic field strength compensation in O3-type layered oxide cathodes

GA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A quantitative design strategy could improve the cycling stability of high-voltage sodium-ion batteries (SIBs) by mitigating ionic field strength disparities among transition-metal (TM) ions in O3-type layered oxide cathodes. The researchers introduce an ionic field strength disparity coefficient (η), defined as the standard deviation of ionic field strength (Φ) divided by its mean, where Φ = Z/r2(Z and r represent the ionic charge and radius, respectively). This descriptor enables quantitative evaluation of chemical-field heterogeneity within TM layers. By incorporating electrochemically inactive ions with intermediate ionic field strengths to compensate for disparities among redox-active ions, the strategy reduces η and mitigates local structural distortion during deep desodiation. The low-η cathode retains approximately 80% of its capacity after 500 cycles at 10C, compared with 22% for its high-η counterpart. The approach also establishes a quantitative framework for screening inactive dopants, linking ionic field strength homogeneity to TM-O bonding, lattice-strain evolution, and structural reversibility, thereby offering a rational route toward more durable SIB cathodes.

O3-type layered oxides are attractive SIB cathodes because they combine high theoretical capacity with high initial sodium content and flexible TM chemistry. At high voltages (≥4.0 V), deep sodium extraction weakens electrostatic screening between adjacent TM–O slabs, promoting slab gliding, O–P phase transitions, and redox-coupled distortion of TMO6 octahedra. These structural changes can accelerate lattice degradation and compromise electrochemical reversibility. Electrochemically inactive dopants can reinforce the framework, but they may also dilute the redox-active components and reduce reversible capacity. Moreover, their selection has remained largely empirical, often guided by average ionic radius, oxidation state, or elemental composition. Such averaged descriptors cannot fully account for the distribution of ionic field strengths among constituent TM cations, which is associated with local bonding heterogeneity, strain accumulation, and nonuniform phase evolution. A quantitative descriptor that connects dopant chemistry with ionic field strength heterogeneity is therefore essential for designing structurally reversible, high-voltage O3-type cathodes.

The study, published online on October 20, 2026, in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, comes from Nankai University, Nanjing University of Science and Technology, the China Spallation Neutron Source Science Center, the Institute of High Energy Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the Haihe Laboratory of Sustainable Chemical Transformations. The team combined synthesis, structural analysis, electrochemical testing, and computation to test the design rule for O3-type SIB cathodes. The work systematically investigates how ionic field strength disparity influences local TM–O coordination, phase evolution, lattice-strain accumulation, and electrochemical stability under high-voltage operation.

The study compares a low-η cathode (η = 0.34) with a high-η analogue (η = 0.395). Both adopt the same O3-type framework, but the low-η material follows a more reversible O3–P3–O3 path structural evolution, and avoids the additional high-voltage phase transitions seen in the high-η sample. In situ X-ray diffraction reveals smaller changes in lattice parameters for the low-η cathode, indicating improved structural stability during deep desodiation. Differential electrochemical mass spectrometry (DEMS) shows no detectable O2 evolution within the investigated voltage window and substantially suppressed CO2 generation, suggesting mitigated oxygen-related degradation and interfacial side reactions. Furthermore, synchrotron X-ray absorption spectroscopy and atomic-resolution strain mapping reveal reduced local coordination disorder, improved structural reversibility, and suppressed heterogeneous strain accumulation. These improvements are consistent with an ionic field strength compensation mechanism, in which inactive cations with intermediate field strengths mitigate disparities among redox-active cations, promoting more homogeneous TM–O bonding and coordinated structural evolution during cycling. Notably, the low-η cathode exhibits a much smaller increase in η during desodiation (7.35%) than the high-η counterpart (17.72%), further supporting the importance of maintaining a stable ionic field strength distribution. The descriptor also enables composition-guided dopant screening, as demonstrated by two additional cathode chemistries with improved electrochemical performance. A control pair with comparable average ionic radii and TM valence states but different η values further confirms the significance of ionic field strength disparity beyond conventional averaged descriptors.

The authors said η turns dopant selection from an empirical search into a quantitative design task. They said the descriptor captures local chemical-field disparities that average composition, radius, or valence cannot resolve, and that lowering it helps synchronize TM–O bond changes and phase evolution during deep desodiation. They added that low η does not require maximal compositional complexity and that simpler cation combinations may avoid capacity and processing penalties. They also said the framework should be extended cautiously to oxygen-redox cathodes, where TM migration and lattice-oxygen loss add separate failure modes.

The approach could accelerate cathode development for stationary storage and high-voltage SIBs by narrowing dopant candidates before costly cell testing. Because η is calculated from formal valence, ionic radius, and cation fraction, it can be adapted to other multicomponent O3-type layered oxides. The results also suggest that low disparity, rather than high entropy alone, should guide composition design; excessive inactive ions can reduce reversible capacity and increase synthesis risk. Before commercial use, the rule needs validation across more compositions, including oxygen-redox-active cathodes, and under practical full-cell conditions. By connecting cation-level chemical descriptors with macroscopic electrochemical performance, this work provides a quantitative foundation for the design of more durable sodium-ion battery cathodes.

References

DOI

10.1021/jacs.6c11691

Original Source URL



Funding information

The Acknowledgments list the Ministry of Science and Technology of China (2025YFE0100200); National Natural Science Foundation of China (22479080, 92372203, 92372001); Tianjin Natural Science Foundation Project (24JCJQJC00220, 24ZXZSSS00310); Haihe Laboratory of Sustainable Chemical Transformations (25HHWCSS00013); Fundamental Research Funds for the Central Universities of Nankai University (63253167, 63261001); and the“111 Center” (B25010).

Lucy Wang

BioDesign Research

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