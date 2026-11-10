Hina Khan & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Maker Rajan Shahi Reunite For A Picture Years After Reported Fallout

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Television superstar Hina Khan and producer Rajan Shahi, who were reportedly on distant terms for many years following her exit from the popular show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', seems to have buried the hatchet as they reunited for a picture at a Diwali party.

A photograph of Hina and Rajan posing together was shared by Shahi's daughter Ishika on her social media account, and shows Hina posing alongside Rajan and another woman at the Diwali celebration.

The unexpected reunion has sparked curiosity among fans, with many wondering if it signals a thaw in their relationship after years of reported fallout.

Netizens took to the comments section expressing their surprise and joy. The reunion comes nearly a decade after Hina's exit from 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', the show that marked her acting debut and turned her into one of the most popular faces of Indian television.

Hina played the iconic character of Akshara Maheshwari Singhania in the show from 2009 to 2016, and remained associated with the series for eight years.

Her portrayal of Akshara, a devoted daughter-in-law and wife, made her a household name in no time.

In an interview around the time of her exit, Hina had said that she wanted to move on as she felt her character had done everything she could and there was little left to explore.

Hina, meanwhile, has acknowledged that her departure from the show did not happen on a completely positive note. In a 2024 interview, she said that she respected the makers despite not leaving on a“good note”.

Her exit was followed by reports of differences between her and Shahi. In a 2024 interview, Shahi spoke at length about the circumstances surrounding her departure and said that friction had developed during the final phase of her stint on the show.

He claimed that there had been disagreements over the script and recalled an incident involving lines written in support of Shivangi Joshi's character Naira. The producer said that after the disagreement, Hina's contract was terminated.

He had also previously spoken about his decision to change Hina as the lead of the show, and had made him face warnings from the channel of shutting the show if he changed the lead. He said he went ahead with the decision and that the show's ratings improved.

Hina has often spoken about the importance of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' in giving her a strong financial foundation.

–IANS

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