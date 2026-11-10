Sam Pitroda Defends Sonia Gandhi Memoir Against Baseless BJP Attacks

Sam Pitroda Defends Sonia Gandhi's Memoir

Indian Overseas Congress Chairman Sam Pitroda has strongly countered the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) relentless criticism of former Congress President Sonia Gandhi's newly released memoir, dismissing the ruling party's attacks as an outcome of "baseless political insecurity". Talking to ANI, Pitroda rejected the BJP's allegations that the memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love is an attempt to "whitewash" controversial historical episodes, asserting that the book is a deeply personal, candid account of sacrifice, service, and love for the nation. "The BJP unfortunately sees everything through the lens of political rivalry. Sonia ji's memoir is not a political pamphlet or an election document; it is an honest journey of a woman who came to India out of love, embraced the nation with complete dedication, and endured monumental personal tragedies," Pitroda said.

Responding to the BJP's criticism over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the Emergency and the demolition of the Babri Masjid, Pitroda accused the ruling party of revisiting historical controversies to divert attention from pressing national issues. "Mrs Gandhi has written from the core of her heart. She has spoken about the pain, the isolation, and the difficult choices made during very complex times in India's history. To reduce her authentic voice to 'whitewashing' only exposes the ruling party's lack of empathy and utter disrespect for someone who gave her family to the service of the nation," he said.

Reflecting on Political Legacy and Ideology

Reflecting on former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's legacy, which features prominently in the memoir, Pitroda recalled his association with him during the rollout of India's early technology and telecommunications missions. "Rajiv ji was a pioneer who foresaw the power of machine intelligence, computing, and digital connectivity back in the 1980s. When he spoke about the 21st century, the opposition mocked him as a 'computer boy.' Yet, the technology missions we initiated transformed India's economy, telecommunications, and public health systems. Sonia ji has documented these pivotal struggles with immense grace," Pitroda said.

Taking aim at the BJP's criticism of Sonia Gandhi's decision to decline the prime ministership in 2004, Pitroda said the decision reflected her moral conviction and willingness to stay away from power. "In contemporary politics, people cling to power at any cost. Sonia ji stepped aside and sacrificed the country's highest executive office out of moral conviction. That moral stature is something her detractors cannot match, and that is why they attack her. This memoir is a testament to resilience, compassion, and true democratic values. It reminds us of what India represents and why its constitutional fabric must be defended at all costs," he said.

Comments from Digvijaya Singh

Earlier, Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday reacted to the BJP's criticism of Sonia Gandhi's book 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' as a“historic” memoir, saying the book reflects her life story and ideology. Speaking to ANI in Guna, Singh said Gandhi's ideology is rooted in Sanatan traditions and the principle of Sarva Dharma Sambhava. "Sonia Gandhi's book tells the complete story of her life and reflects her ideology. Her ideology is rooted in our Sanatan traditions and promotes the principle of Sarva Dharma Sambhava (equal respect for all religions), along with the path of love, harmony, truth and non-violence. That is why our ideology stands against the politics of hatred of Narendra Modi ji," Singh said.

The memoir, published by HarperCollins in India, went on sale on Tuesday. It traces Sonia Gandhi's journey from her childhood in post-war Italy and her romance with Rajiv Gandhi at Cambridge to her life in India and the personal losses that shaped her bond with the country, including the assassinations of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. (ANI)

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