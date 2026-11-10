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Ukraine And Russia Discuss Possible Large-Scale POW Exchange - Zelenskyy


Date: 2026-11-10 09:46:48

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the possibility of a large-scale prisoner-of-war exchange was discussed during trilateral talks involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi.

Zelenskyy made the remarks while speaking to journalists in Denmark.

According to him, the parties are considering an exchange in a "1,000-for-1,000" or even a "1,500-for-1,500" format.

He noted that U.S. representatives would hold talks with the Russian side regarding the proposal.

Zelenskyy also said that the Russian delegation raised the territorial issue during the meeting. In response, the Ukrainian president stressed that any discussion of this matter should take place at the level of heads of state.

The next round of negotiations is expected to focus on de-escalation, energy security, and the situation in the Black Sea.

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Trend News Agency

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