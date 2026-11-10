Ukraine And Russia Discuss Possible Large-Scale POW Exchange - Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy made the remarks while speaking to journalists in Denmark.
According to him, the parties are considering an exchange in a "1,000-for-1,000" or even a "1,500-for-1,500" format.
He noted that U.S. representatives would hold talks with the Russian side regarding the proposal.
Zelenskyy also said that the Russian delegation raised the territorial issue during the meeting. In response, the Ukrainian president stressed that any discussion of this matter should take place at the level of heads of state.
The next round of negotiations is expected to focus on de-escalation, energy security, and the situation in the Black Sea.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment