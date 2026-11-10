Optimove Launches An Industry-First, AI-Led Onboarding Hub, Cutting Weeks From New Clients' Time To First Live Campaign

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Optimove Onboarding Hub shortens clients' time-to-market, so marketers can launch their first live campaigns faster. Instead of relying on integrators, clients get the tools to do the work themselves, with Optimove's onboarding team supporting them every step of the way

New York, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing, today announced the Optimove Onboarding Hub, the first AI-led environment in CRM marketing that lets clients load and validate their own customer data, set up their own channels, and track every onboarding task live, all in one place. The hub guides new clients from contract signing to running their first live campaigns.

Onboarding to a CRM marketing platform takes time: data piping, channel configuration, SDK installations. Whether you work directly with a vendor or through an integrator, that usually means a lot of back-and-forth and waiting for others. The people doing this work are often not marketers. They are data engineers, developers, and technical project managers, either at the client or at the technology partners that manage the client's data.

Optimove takes a different approach. It is more than a set of self-serve settings pages: it is a complete onboarding program that pairs self-serve tools via the Optimove Onboarding Hub with a dedicated Optimove onboarding team, working alongside clients from kickoff to their first live campaign.

The Optimove Onboarding Hub puts clients in control so they can go live faster. For the first time, it brings the experience made famous by self-serve tools like Monday.com and Slack to an enterprise-grade CRM marketing platform.

The Onboarding Hub is built around four principles: autonomy, transparency, expert support, and a faster path to the first live campaign. New clients get access to their hub within days of signing.

The Onboarding Hub brings four capabilities together in one place:



Self-serve data loading. Clients upload their customer data and set up their real-time data streams, run automated quality checks, fix errors as they go, match their data fields to Optimove's data model, review summary reports, and make the data live in their Optimove account. Loading and validating a full customer dataset, which once took weeks of back-and-forth, can now be completed by the client in days.

A live onboarding tracker. Every task is shown in one view, including whether the client or Optimove is responsible for it, what is still to do, what is blocked, and overall progress.

Self-serve channel setup. Clients enter the settings for channels such as email and SMS, get an immediate check that everything works, and complete setup themselves, with no support tickets or handoffs. A branded welcome experience. New users get an introduction to Optimove and Positionless Marketing, with a short product walkthrough that gets them ready to launch campaigns fast and links to the Optimove Academy. Plus, they receive a few extras, including a virtual gift shop and a trivia game.

A N ew S ta n dard in O nboarding

Stadiobet, an online casino and sportsbook for the Mexican market, was one of the first Optimove clients to onboard through the Optimove Onboarding Hub. Its results set a new standard for onboarding speed. Within two days of kickoff, Stadiobet had loaded and validated its full customer dataset. Twenty days in, its full site update was complete, and on day 27 its first campaigns went live. By mid-September, it was running 12 campaigns, including real-time deposit-abandonment and churn-risk campaigns running across email and web.

“The people who onboard a marketing platform are usually engineers and project managers. For years, they've been stuck waiting on tickets and chasing status updates,” said Varda Tirosh, COO at Optimove.“We built the Optimove Onboarding Hub under the ethos of Positionless Marketing, so they are freed from bottlenecks, can do the work themselves, and see every step. And they're never on their own. Our onboarding team is with them the whole way. Stadiobet is the new standard for onboarding, with its full customer dataset live two days after kickoff and its first campaigns running in under a month.”

The launch reflects Optimove's broader commitment to the experience of everyone who works with its platform, not only marketers but also the data and technical teams behind them.

The Onboarding Hub is available now to all new Optimove clients. To learn more, visit .

About Optimove

Optimove is the creator of Positionless Marketing and the #1 Player Engagement Solution for iGaming and sports betting operators. Positionless Marketing frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.

For three years running, Optimove has been positioned as a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. In the 2026 edition, it is ranked #1 for Real-Time Personalization and Decisioning among the 12 vendors evaluated.

Its Positionless Marketing Platform includes Optimove Engage and Orchestrate for cross-channel campaign decisioning and orchestration; Optimove Personalize, a digital personalization engine; and Optimove Gamify, a loyalty and gamification platform.

All are powered by Optimove AI, the marketing AI suite that brings AI everywhere marketers work: inside the platform through Native AI agents for decisioning, analysis, and creation, outside it to external AI tools like Claude and ChatGPT through the Optimove MCP, and into custom-built applications on top of the platform through Optimove Custom Apps. Optimove has embedded AI in its platform since 2012, paving the way for Positionless Marketing.

Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to streamline workflows from Insight to Creation and through Optimization. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally.

CONTACT: Olivia Arruda Optimove 8585881053...