Gold, Silver Rates Today, November 11: Check Latest Prices Of Gold And Silver In Your City
|City
|22K (10g)
|24K (10g)
|Silver (1kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,33,337
|Rs 1,45,451
|Rs 1,89,070
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,33,183
|Rs 1,45,396
|Rs 1,88,995
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,33,300
|Rs 1,45,200
|Rs 1,89,095
|Chennai
|Rs 1,33,344
|Rs 1,45,536
|Rs 1,89,095
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,33,356
|Rs 1,45,586
|Rs 1,89,155
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,33,410
|Rs 1,45,650
|Rs 1,89,030
What Should Buyers Know Before Purchasing Gold And Silver?
Gold is available in different purity levels, with 24-carat gold representing the highest purity and 22-carat gold commonly preferred for jewellery. Silver buyers should also check the purity and weight of the metal before making a purchase.
It is important to remember that bullion reference rates may differ from the final prices charged by local jewellers. Making charges, wastage and applicable taxes can increase the final purchase amount. Buyers should check with their respective jewellers for the latest prices before completing a transaction.
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