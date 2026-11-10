Gold, Silver Rates Today, November 11: Check Latest Prices Of Gold And Silver In Your City

Gold and silver prices in India are in focus on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, as buyers track the latest movements in the precious metals market. The rates of both metals have witnessed slight gains compared with their previous closing levels, according to the latest bullion market reference data.

Gold prices continue to be influenced by international market movements, fluctuations in the US dollar, changes in the Indian rupee's value and investor expectations surrounding interest rates. Global economic developments and geopolitical uncertainties also play an important role in determining demand for safe-haven assets such as gold.

Silver, meanwhile, is influenced by both investment demand and industrial consumption. Its widespread use in electronics, solar panels, electric vehicles and other manufacturing industries makes the metal particularly sensitive to changes in global industrial activity.

Gold and Silver City-Wise Rates - November 11, 2026