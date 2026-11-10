Sam Pitroda Dismisses Foreign Interference Claims Against Rahul Gandhi

Pitroda Rejects Foreign Interference Allegations

Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) Chairman Sam Pitroda rejected the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) allegations of foreign interference in the opposition INDIA bloc's activities, describing the "foreign hand" theory as a "worn-out political bogey" and asserting that the opposition's strength comes from Indian voters, not external forces. Talking to ANI, Pitroda accused the BJP of launching a campaign against Rahul Gandhi whenever he travels abroad, maintaining that his interactions with the Indian diaspora, academics, policymakers and innovators are focused on discussions around the global economy, artificial intelligence and democratic governance.

"Every single time Rahul Gandhi steps outside India, the BJP's well-oiled communication machinery swings into action with manufactured outrage. Rahul Gandhi does not travel abroad to seek foreign intervention or disparage his homeland. He comes to engage with the diaspora, scholars, policymakers, and innovators on critical shifts in the global economy, artificial intelligence, and democratic governance. To say that discussing the health of Indian democracy abroad amounts to treason is an insult to the intelligence of the Indian electorate", Pitroda said.

Domestic Legitimacy of the INDIA Bloc

Rejecting allegations that foreign actors and international groups were backing the opposition INDIA bloc to weaken the government, Pitroda said the alliance derived its strength from Indian voters and did not require external support. "The so-called 'foreign hand' theory is a worn-out political bogey that ruling regimes rely on whenever they run out of substantive answers to domestic crises," Pitroda said. "The INDIA bloc does not take dictation from foreign entities, nor does it require external validation. Our legitimacy comes straight from the soil of India-from the millions of farmers, youths, Dalits, backward classes, and minorities who mobilised to safeguard the Constitution during the recent Lok Sabha elections. It is entirely a homegrown people's movement. By attributing the opposition's domestic resurgence to foreign forces, the BJP is effectively belittling the sovereign choice of Indian voters."

During his ongoing US tour, Gandhi has participated in interactions at universities, think tanks and community gatherings, with discussions focusing on social justice, freedom of expression, technological developments and constitutional safeguards.

Criticism of the Election Commission

Pitroda also backed the INDIA bloc's criticism of the Election Commission of India (ECI), particularly its concerns over the functioning of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The opposition has raised questions about the transparency of electronic voting machines (EVMs), delays in publishing absolute voter turnout figures during the 2024 general elections and the autonomy of the poll body.

"The Election Commission is mandated by the Constitution to act as an impartial referee, not as an administrative surrogate of the executive branch," Pitroda said. "Under CEC Gyanesh Kumar, the commission faces a profound deficit of public trust. When the INDIA bloc raises valid, technical, and data-backed questions regarding EVM source code audits, voter turnout discrepancies, or partisan enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, the ECI has a constitutional duty to respond with transparency rather than defensive arrogance."

He further said the opposition was seeking accountability from the constitutional body rather than questioning its existence. "Democracy cannot survive on blind faith; it survives on verifiable checks and balances. The INDIA bloc is not attacking the institution; it is demanding that CEC Gyanesh Kumar and his fellow commissioners uphold the sacred oath of their office without fear or favour," he added.

Challenge for Unscripted Debate

Backing Gandhi's repeated challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an unscripted debate, Pitroda questioned why the Prime Minister had not accepted the proposal. "Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly challenged Prime Minister Modi: let us sit together for an open, unscripted debate in front of national and international media," Pitroda said. "Let them debate the state of the economy, staggering youth unemployment, the necessity of a nationwide caste census, farmers' legal guarantee on MSP, and border security. In every established constitutional democracy-whether here in the United States or the United Kingdom-leaders routinely stand face-to-face to answer hard questions. Why is the Prime Minister of the world's largest democracy unwilling to hold an unscripted press conference or debate his primary challenger?"

BJP Raises Questions on Past Pilgrimage

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey raised questions over Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's 2018 Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage. In a post on X, Dubey questioned as to when no "Indian MP gets Permission to visit Kailash Mansarovar" then how come a Congress leader was granted one. "Questions 1. Mr. Rahul Gandhi, when you went on the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage in 2018, which two Chinese ministers did you meet? 2. After the 2008 agreement between @INCIndia and the Communist Party of China, which 200 people have you sent to China under the exchange program by 2018? What are their names and addresses?" Dubey asked.

The BJP MP further questioned, "Who facilitated his meetings with two Chinese ministers? Which Chinese ministers did he meet, and where did these meetings take place? What exactly was discussed during these interactions?" Rahul Gandhi, who was then Congress president, was on a 12-day trip to Kailash Mansarovar on August 31, 2018, via Nepal. Since then, his trip has been questioned by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the latter demanding an explanation from the Congress leader.

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