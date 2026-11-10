Remote Work Changed The Office. Now Team Building Needs To Catch Up.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AdVenture Games introduces Rush Hour Riddler, a 90-minute, escape-room-inspired challenge that helps remote and hybrid coworkers reconnect when they finally meet face to face.

PHOENIX, Arizona, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

PHOENIX, Arizona - Working remotely has its perks but building relationships with coworkers you've barely met isn't always one of them. With 79% of remote-capable U.S. employees working hybrid or fully remote schedules, according to Gallup's August 2026 data, companies face a growing challenge: How do you turn occasional face-to-face gatherings into something more meaningful than just another meeting?

AdVenture Games Inc. has an answer that involves a ticking clock, hidden clues and a little healthy competition. Its new Rush Hour Riddler experience puts coworkers into a 90-minute, escape-room-inspired adventure where solving the puzzle means learning to work together.

“We wanted Rush Hour Riddler to give people a reason to work together right away,” says Chad Michael, founder and CEO of AdVenture Games.“They're noticing details, sharing ideas and making decisions as a group. You start to see strengths that might not come out in a typical networking meeting.”

Instead of sitting through another presentation about collaboration, coworkers are dropped into the middle of it. Armed with an interactive app, teams chase clues, decipher riddles and make strategic decisions as the clock runs down. Some race through downtown streets and landmarks. Others tackle the competition inside a conference room. A missed clue can cost precious minutes, and the quietest person in the group might be the one who cracks the final riddle.

Rush Hour Riddler offers companies:



Two ways to play: A downtown scavenger hunt or an immersive indoor challenge, both designed for teams gathering in person.

90 minutes of action: App-powered puzzles, hidden clues, strategic detours and a race to solve the final riddle.

Real collaboration: Opportunities to communicate, solve problems and discover strengths that might never surface during a video call.

Professionally guided experiences: An onsite facilitator leads the game, allowing companies to focus on the experience rather than the logistics. Flexible corporate packages: Bronze at $25 per person, Silver at $35 per person, and Gold at $45 per person. Gold includes custom app features and a post-game debrief tool.

“I've seen how quickly a shared challenge can change the room,” Michael says.“Someone who's quiet in a meeting might spot the clue everyone else missed. Someone else might step up to organize the group. Those moments can change how coworkers see one another after the game is over.”

For companies with employees scattered across cities, states and home offices, bringing everyone together takes planning, time and money. Rush Hour Riddler gives those teams something they can't get from another video call: the chance to see how their coworkers think, react and solve problems when the clock is ticking. And sometimes, the person who barely speaks on Zoom turns out to be the one everyone is counting on.

To see how the experience works, watch the Rush Hour Riddler explainer vide.

For information or corporate bookings, visit adventuregamesinc.com or call 866-587-2125.

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