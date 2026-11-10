Coffee Market In The US To Cross USD 32 Bn By 2032 Fueled By Rising Demand For Specialty Coffee And Premiumization, Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The US coffee market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.32% during 2027–2032, with specialty coffee emerging as the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 6.78%, supported by premiumization and growing demand for functional coffee options.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the US coffee market size was valued at USD 24.98 billion in 2026 and is estimated to increase from USD 26.09 billion in 2027 to USD 32.23 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.32% over 2027–2032. Market volume is projected to rise from 1.3 million tons in 2026 to 1.32 million tons in 2027 and 1.45 million tons by 2032, at a CAGR of 1.85%. Retail packaged formats anchor market spending, making affordability under climate-related cost pressure central to ground coffee and single-serve offers. Meanwhile, specialty adoption and app-based ordering support premium and prepared coffee occasions.

US Coffee Market – Key Growth Factors

Packaged Coffee Affordability Shapes Retail Competition

Retail packaged formats remain central to coffee spending in the United States, placing affordability at the forefront of supplier strategies. Climate-related cost pressure makes price realization particularly important for ground coffee and single-serve products, requiring brands to balance consumer accessibility with cost considerations.

Specialty Adoption and App Ordering Support Premium Occasions

Suppliers are extending branded retail ranges as specialty coffee adoption and app ordering support premium and prepared-coffee occasions. These developments create opportunities for sellers to differentiate their offerings and capture demand beyond conventional packaged coffee purchases.

Packaging Approval Influences Food-Service Access

California connects qualifying state-connected food-service access with packaging approval, adding a compliance consideration for suppliers serving relevant channels. This makes packaging requirements an important part of market access alongside pricing, product positioning, and distribution.

“The US coffee market is balancing two distinct commercial priorities: maintaining affordability across packaged retail formats and capturing premium demand through specialty and app-ordered coffee occasions. Suppliers that manage packaged-coffee price realization while developing differentiated prepared-coffee offers will be better positioned to address these parallel demand patterns,” says Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager.

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US Coffee Market – Segment Analysis and Key Insights

Product Type: Ground coffee, coffee pods and capsules, and more.

Type: Conventional coffee and specialty coffee.

Packaging Type: Flexible, single-serve, and more.

Distribution Channel: Off-trade and on-trade.

Geography: Rest of the United States, California, and more.



US Coffee Market – Regional Analysis and Growth Outlook

The market assessment covers California and the rest of the United States. California has a specific packaging-related consideration, as qualifying state-connected food-service access is tied to packaging approval. Across the broader US market, packaged retail affordability and demand for specialty and prepared-coffee occasions remain important commercial factors.

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the US coffee market is shaped by packaged product pricing, branded retail range expansion, specialty positioning, and prepared-coffee access. Suppliers are addressing demand across conventional and specialty coffee, while app ordering supports premium occasions and packaging approval remains relevant to qualifying food-service channels.

Key Companies

Starbucks Corporation

J.M. Smucker Co.

Nestlé SA

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.

Discover the latest trends, growth opportunities, and competitive developments in the US Coffee Industry :

Industry Trending Reports

Cold Brew Coffee Market Size: The global cold brew coffee market is projected to expand from USD 3.79 billion in 2026 to USD 8.36 billion by 2031, registering a 17.12% CAGR. Demand acceleration is driven by consumer migration toward slow-extracted, low-acidity single-origin brews and shelf-stable ready-to-drink (RTD) aluminum cans across retail convenience networks. While North America generated 40.03% of revenue in 2025, the Asia-Pacific market is expanding at an 18.98% CAGR, leading brands to scale functional formulations infused with plant proteins, adaptogens, and recyclable packaging substrates.

Coffee Roaster Market Share:

RTD Coffee Market Analysis:

Brazil RTD Coffee Market Trends: The Brazil ready-to-drink coffee market is estimated at USD 7.11 million in 2026 and is forecast to reach USD 11.54 million by 2031, growing at a 10.18% CAGR. Value gains are supported by urban mobility, new product development in flavored chilled coffees, and substantial corporate capital commitments exceeding BRL 9.2 billion. While the top two beverage suppliers hold a combined 60% market share, regional producers and craft brands are expanding retail shelf presence through functional ingredient additions, lower-sugar recipes, and improved cold-chain distribution.

Global Coffee Market Growth:

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