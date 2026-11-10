Hrithik Roshan Celebrates Birthday Of The 'Love And Life Of Family' Pashmina Roshan

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan celebrated the birthday of his cousin Pashmina Roshan with a heartfelt social media post.

The actor called the actress the“life and love” of the family and praised her infectious spirit, brilliance and individuality.

Sharing a series of pictures, Hrithik penned an emotional birthday note for Pashmina. He expressed his affection for her and recalled the happiness she brings to the family.

“To the life and love of our family, to the brightest light there is... Today we celebrate your incredible lightness of being, your spontaneous brilliance that makes every occasion a little more magical. I mean can there even be any 'happiest days' we remember that didn't have you?”

“My sweet pash, you are all heart. A heart I instinctively want to protect, and a spirit I am endlessly inspired by. Never lose that beautiful spark of yours. Keep shining, keep surprising us, and keep being unapologetically YOU!.Keep going you young genius of the fam gang! We love you...more than you know HAPPY BIRTHDAY beautiful girl”

Hrithik and Pashmina share a warm bond as cousins and have often been seen cheering each other on. Pashmina is the daughter of Hrithik's uncle, veteran music composer Rajesh Roshan, and Kanchan Roshan.

On the professional front, Pashmina stepped into Bollywood with Ishq Vishk Rebound, which also starred Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grrewal. Ahead of her debut, Hrithik had publicly extended his support to his cousin, sharing the film's poster on social media and congratulating her on reaching the milestone. He wrote that he was“so proud” of her and said he could not wait to watch her shine, while wishing the entire team luck.

Hrithik, meanwhile on the professional front, hails from one of Bollywood's prominent film families. His father Rakesh Roshan is an actor-filmmaker, while his uncle Rajesh Roshan is a celebrated music composer. His paternal grandfather, music director Roshan Lal Nagrath, was a respected composer.

Hrithik who made his debut with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai in 2000, turned into an overnight star and went on to deliver acclaimed performances in films including Fiza, Mission Kashmir, Koi... Mil Gaya, Lakshya, Dhoom 2, Jodhaa Akbar, Guzaarish, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Agneepath, Krrish, Super 30, War and Vikram Vedha, among others.

–IANS

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