Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, November 11: How Much Does Fuel Cost In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Cities
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.21
|Rs 97.83
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Chennai
|Rs 107.76
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 111.68
|Rs 99.56
|Hyderabad
|Rs 116.15
|Rs 104.23
What Is Driving Global Oil Market Uncertainty?
Despite expectations of a possible de-escalation in the Iran conflict, fresh reports of attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and energy infrastructure across the Middle East have kept global energy markets on alert.
Crude oil prices touched their lowest levels in two months on Tuesday after US officials played down the possibility of further military action against Iran. Analysts also pointed to US President Donald Trump's more conciliatory tone following the Republicans' defeat in the November 3 midterm elections.
However, attacks on shipping and energy infrastructure have continued. According to data from the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, 37 ships were attacked in October, marking the highest monthly total since the beginning of the war. Why Do Petrol and Diesel Prices Differ Across Cities? Fuel prices vary across Indian cities because of differences in state-level Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges and other local levies. International crude oil prices and currency movements also influence domestic fuel costs.
Oil marketing companies revise retail fuel prices daily, with updated rates generally coming into effect at 6 am. Consumers can check the latest city-wise prices before refuelling.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment