ZIGRAM Joins Fintech Alliance.PH To Strengthen Financial Crime Prevention

ZIGRAM X FIntech Alliance PH

Abhishek Bali, CEO ZIGRAM

Lito Villanueva, Founding Chairman, FinTech Alliance

Membership advances AML compliance, fraud prevention, and responsible digital finance in the Philippines.

GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ZIGRAM, a global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) company specializing in anti-money laundering (AML) and fraud detection, has joined FinTech Alliance, the Philippines' leading digital finance industry association, strengthening its commitment to advancing financial crime prevention and digital financial trust across Southeast Asia.

The membership comes as the Philippines sustains its efforts to strengthen anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CFT) compliance following its removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Grey List in February 2025. As digital financial services expand, stronger collaboration among financial institutions, technology providers, and industry stakeholders is essential to combat increasingly sophisticated fraud and financial crime.

Abhishek Bali, CEO of ZIGRAM, said:“Sustaining the Philippines' progress in financial crime compliance requires stronger industry collaboration and technology-driven solutions. Through our integrated AML and Fraud Risk and AML (FRAML) capabilities, we aim to help financial institutions strengthen risk detection, streamline compliance, and respond more effectively to emerging threats. Joining FinTech Alliance allows us to work more closely with the local fintech ecosystem toward these shared goals.”

Lito Villanueva, Founding Chairman of FinTech Alliance, welcomed ZIGRAM's membership, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in building a secure and inclusive digital economy. -“Financial trust is fundamental to digital finance. As fraud and financial crime become more sophisticated, we must strengthen industry collaboration, intelligence-sharing, and technology adoption. ZIGRAM's expertise in AML and fraud prevention will bring valuable capabilities to our ecosystem and support our collective efforts to build a safer, more resilient digital financial system,” Villanueva said.

Through its membership, ZIGRAM will contribute its RegTech expertise to industry dialogue, knowledge-sharing, and collaborative initiatives that strengthen financial crime compliance and promote trust in digital financial services.

About ZIGRAM

ZIGRAM is a Regulatory Technology (RegTech) company focused on Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Fraud Monitoring & Detection. It helps digital-first institutions, including fintechs, payment companies, cross-border businesses, crypto exchanges and other progressive organisations, meet their AML and fraud obligations quickly, completely and cost-effectively, without the weight of legacy enterprise systems.

ZIGRAM's offering is anchored by the Complete AML System and the Complete FRAML System. Together they bring name screening, transaction monitoring, customer risk rating, fraud detection and case management into one connected flow. Both run on ZIGRAM's proprietary Integrated RegTech Stack, which combines a global risk data library, configurable applications, a layer of AI and machine learning models, and managed support across the client lifecycle.

With more than 1,600 deployments, a team of 450+ people and active operations in around 15 countries, ZIGRAM addresses over 40 risk use cases, from sanctions and PEP screening to account takeover detection, adverse media and third-party risk. Its data library spans 3,470 global watchlists, more than 9 billion content items, and over 250 jurisdictions in 150+ languages.

Cloud-native, self-serve and low-friction by design, ZIGRAM's solutions reflect its vision to build and deliver“RegTech For The World.”

About FinTech Alliance

FinTech Alliance is the Philippines' leading digital finance industry association, bringing together more than 170 corporate members across fintech, banking, payments, lending, digital commerce, and other financial technology sectors. Collectively, its members account for more than 95% of the country's retail digital financial transaction volume.

The Alliance champions responsible innovation, financial inclusion, cybersecurity, consumer protection, and enabling policies that advance the country's digital economy. Through industry collaboration, public-private partnerships, and engagement with regulators and policymakers, FinTech Alliance works to build a secure, inclusive, and globally competitive digital financial ecosystem for every Filipino.

Akanksha Sharma

Zigram Data Technologies Pvt Ltd

+91 99530 18381

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