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New Customizable 5.7 Inch TFT LCD Module Delivers Advanced OEM And ODM Display Solutions


Date: 2026-11-10 09:08:01

(MENAFN- GetNews) Shenzhen , Guangdong, China - November 10 , 2026

Looking for a flexible display solution that fits your unique equipment design? Our customizable 5.7 inch TFT LCD Module

This 5.7" TFT LCM comes with rich configurable options to match your project requirements. We support adjustments on resolution, brightness, interface (RGB, LVDS, MCU), viewing angle, touch function (resistive touch / capacitive touch optional), backlight lifetime and FPC layout. We can also provide optical bonding, cover glass, polarizer modification and custom outer frame upon request.

As a professional LCD manufacturer, we handle the whole customization process from schematic evaluation, sample prototyping, small batch trial to mass production. Our strict quality control covers raw material inspection, aging test and final function checking, to guarantee consistent performance and stable delivery for your orders.

Whether you only need minor modifications based on our standard 5.7 inch TFT module, or a fully new custom display design from scratch, our engineering team can offer timely technical support. Low MOQ for samples is available for your project verification.

Partner with us to get a tailor-made 5.7 inch TFT LCD display

About Us

Shenzhen Xunrui Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd., founded in 2016, is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the R&D, production, sales and service of liquid crystal modules. The company boasts strong R&D capabilities, advanced production equipment and a united and progressive management team.

MENAFN10112026003238003268ID1111944366


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