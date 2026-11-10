Custom Logo Marking On White Ceramic Blanks: A DIY Studio Case Study
|Specification Category
|Product & OEM/ODM Manufacturing Details
|Product Classification
|White Ceramic Blanks / DIY Bisqueware / Paint-Your-Own Pottery
|Clay Body & Firing State
|Mid-Fire Stoneware or High-Density Earthenware (Pre-fired Bisque)
|Surface Finish
|Natural Unglazed Matte White (Clean, smooth, high paint receptivity)
|Logo Processing Technology
|High-Precision Computer-Controlled Laser Marking / Engraving
|Recommended Logo Placement
|Bottom Footring, Center Base, Recessed Margin, or Perimeter Edge
|Compatible Studio Glazes
|Cone 06, Cone 04, Cone 5/6 underglazes, acrylic craft paints, clear glazes
|Sampling Lead Time
|7–10 working days upon vector logo confirmation
|Mass Production Lead Time
|Small project runs (100–300 pcs): ~25–30 days / Volume runs: ~35–50 days
|MOQ Guidelines
|Flexible evaluation (50–100 units per existing shape; custom shapes evaluated)
|Export Packaging
|Individual shock-absorbing polyfoam + 5-ply corrugated export cartons (Pallets optional)
Technical B2B Procurement FAQ
Q1: Can white ceramic blanks with laser-engraved logos be re-fired in studio kilns after painting?
A: Yes. Laser marking removes surface ceramic particles through controlled thermal vaporization rather than applying ink. Because the recessed mark consists purely of the natural ceramic body, it withstands standard DIY studio firings (Cone 06 low-fire up to Cone 6 mid-fire) without fading, burning off, or causing glaze bubbling.
Q2: Why choose laser marking over traditional embossed bottom molds for DIY ceramic blanks?
A: Embossed molds require dedicated tooling fees for every product silhouette, creating high financial barriers for studios that rotate seasonal shapes. Laser marking operates digitally from vector files, enabling studios to brand multiple different blank shapes with zero mold modification costs and lower minimum order quantities.
Q3: What types of creative businesses can benefit from Yalang Home's white blank ceramic supply?
A: Our flexible white blank supply supports Paint-Your-Own-Pottery (PYOP) franchises, pottery painting cafes, children's art academy programs, corporate workshop organizers, and creative lifestyle brands looking to launch private-label ceramic merchandise.
Partner with Yalang Home for Custom Ceramic Solutions
Have a specific ceramic requirement or looking for a dependable white blank pottery manufacturer with custom logo processing? Contact our engineering and export team to discuss your project requirements:
Official Website:
Headquarters & Showroom: Shenzhen, China
Manufacturing Production Kilns: Chaozhou, China
B2B Engineering & Export Inquiries:... /...
Direct WhatsApp: +86 159 9957 0818
About US
Established in 2014, Shenzhen Yalang Home Furnishing Accessories Co., Ltd. is a premier, heavy-duty manufacturer and global trade enterprise specializing in high-difficulty, hand-crafted 3D ceramic art and customized hospitality decor. With over 12 years of deep industry expertise, we seamlessly integrate professional R&D, large-scale kiln production, and global B2B supply chains.
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