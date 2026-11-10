High Purity Calcined Kaolin Clay: Multi Functional Mineral Filler For Coatings, Rubber And Plastics

(MENAFN- GetNews) Shijiazhuang, Hebei, China-November 10, 2026 Manufacturer Shijiazhuang Huabang Mineral Products Co., Ltd releases stable‐grade calcined kaolin clay on Oct 21, 2026, a high‐brightness aluminosilicate mineral filler designed for global paint, rubber, plastic and wire‐cable manufacturers. This thermally‐treated kaolin delivers up to 15% reduction in titanium‐dioxide consumption while improving scratch resistance and dimensional stability of finished goods, solving common pain‐points of poor dispersion, inconsistent whiteness and high formulation cost for industrial compounders. Sourced from high‐quality ore deposits, the product supports bulk export with complete COA documentation and REACH‐compliant testing reports Features & Real‐World Application Benefits 01High Brightness & Controlled Particle Size for Coatings Calcined kaolin features ISO brightness 90‐92% and well‐distributed plate‐shaped particles. In water‐borne and solvent‐based paints, it acts as TiO2 extender, enhancing hiding power and scrub resistance of paint films, and stabilizes matte finish for interior architectural coatings. Formulators can lower raw‐material cost without sacrificing surface quality. 02Reinforcing Performance for Rubber & Polymer Compounds As a reinforcing mineral filler, calcined kaolin improves tensile strength, abrasion resistance and reduces compression‐set for rubber parts, hoses and sealing profiles. For PVC, PE and wire‐cable insulation materials, it brings high volume resistivity and low water absorption, optimizing electrical insulation performance of cable compounds. 03Excellent Chemical Inertness for Multi‐Industry Compatibility With stable chemical property and low heavy‐metal impurity, calcined kaolin is also widely adopted in papermaking coating, adhesives & sealants and ceramic manufacturing, resisting acid‐alkali environment in complex formulation systems. Technical Specifications

Test Item Unit Typical Value Test Standard ISO Brightness % 90‐92 ISO 2470‐1 D50 Particle Size μm 1.8‐2.5 Laser Diffraction Al2O3 Content % 42‐44 XRF SiO2 Content % 52‐54 XRF Fe2O3 % ≤0.3 XRF Loss on Ignition % ≤0.5 GB/T 14565 pH (10% suspension) - 5.5‐7.0 ISO 787‐9 Moisture (105°C) % ≤0.4 ISO 787‐2 325 Mesh Residue % ≤0.1 Sieve test

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the difference between washed kaolin and calcined kaolin?

A: Washed hydrous kaolin retains natural crystal water, mainly for paper filling and general ceramics. Calcined kaolin is processed under high‐temperature calcination; crystal water is removed to achieve higher whiteness, oil‐absorption and reinforcing capacity, more suitable for high‐end coatings, rubber and cable industries.

Q2: Can calcined kaolin partially replace titanium dioxide in paint formulations?

A: Yes. Proper addition ratio 10‐30% of TiO2 weight can maintain hiding power and effectively cut pigment cost, especially for matte paint systems. Formulation adjustment of dispersant dosage is recommended.

Q3: What package and shipping terms do you offer?

A: Standard package: 25kg multi‐layer kraft bag. Support FOB / CIF trade terms; COA, MSDS documents are supplied for each batch for customs clearance.

Q4: Do you provide custom particle‐size grades for special applications?

A: Custom D50 particle size, surface‐modified kaolin for polymer are available upon customer request. Sample service is supported for lab formulation test.

Global demand for cost‐effective, eco‐friendly mineral fillers keeps growing across coatings, rubber and polymer sectors. Our calcined kaolin series keeps stable batch‐to‐batch consistency, full compliance with international industrial material requirements.

If you are looking for reliable calcined kaolin supplier for your formulation project, please contact our technical‐sales team to request free samples, full COA and quotation details. Visit our official website to check more mineral filler solutions for your industry.

About Us

Shijiazhuang Huabang Mineral Products Co., Ltd is a professional Chinese mineral filler manufacturer, supplying calcined kaolin, washed kaolin and other functional mineral powders for global industrial customers. We provide technical formulation support, complete testing documents and stable bulk supply for coatings, rubber, plastic, cable and ceramic industries .

About US

Shijiazhuang Huabang Imp.&Exp. Trade Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Shijiazhuang Huabang mineral products Co., Ltd. Who is a mineral enterprise professional in integrating mining, production, processing and sales. We located in Lingshou County, Hebei Province. It is famous for its rich minerals. Also benefits its convenient transportation location: 50 kilometers away from Shijiazhuang(capital of Hebei Province), 200 kilometers away from Tianjin port.