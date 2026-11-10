High Purity Calcined Kaolin Clay: Multi Functional Mineral Filler For Coatings, Rubber And Plastics
|Test Item
|Unit
|Typical Value
|Test Standard
|ISO Brightness
|%
|90‐92
|ISO 2470‐1
|D50 Particle Size
|μm
|1.8‐2.5
|Laser Diffraction
|Al2O3 Content
|%
|42‐44
|XRF
|SiO2 Content
|%
|52‐54
|XRF
|Fe2O3
|%
|≤0.3
|XRF
|Loss on Ignition
|%
|≤0.5
|GB/T 14565
|pH (10% suspension)
|-
|5.5‐7.0
|ISO 787‐9
|Moisture (105°C)
|%
|≤0.4
|ISO 787‐2
|325 Mesh Residue
|%
|≤0.1
|Sieve test
Frequently Asked Questions
Q1: What is the difference between washed kaolin and calcined kaolin?
A: Washed hydrous kaolin retains natural crystal water, mainly for paper filling and general ceramics. Calcined kaolin is processed under high‐temperature calcination; crystal water is removed to achieve higher whiteness, oil‐absorption and reinforcing capacity, more suitable for high‐end coatings, rubber and cable industries.
Q2: Can calcined kaolin partially replace titanium dioxide in paint formulations?
A: Yes. Proper addition ratio 10‐30% of TiO2 weight can maintain hiding power and effectively cut pigment cost, especially for matte paint systems. Formulation adjustment of dispersant dosage is recommended.
Q3: What package and shipping terms do you offer?
A: Standard package: 25kg multi‐layer kraft bag. Support FOB / CIF trade terms; COA, MSDS documents are supplied for each batch for customs clearance.
Q4: Do you provide custom particle‐size grades for special applications?
A: Custom D50 particle size, surface‐modified kaolin for polymer are available upon customer request. Sample service is supported for lab formulation test.
Global demand for cost‐effective, eco‐friendly mineral fillers keeps growing across coatings, rubber and polymer sectors. Our calcined kaolin series keeps stable batch‐to‐batch consistency, full compliance with international industrial material requirements.
If you are looking for reliable calcined kaolin supplier for your formulation project, please contact our technical‐sales team to request free samples, full COA and quotation details. Visit our official website to check more mineral filler solutions for your industry.
About Us
Shijiazhuang Huabang Mineral Products Co., Ltd is a professional Chinese mineral filler manufacturer, supplying calcined kaolin, washed kaolin and other functional mineral powders for global industrial customers. We provide technical formulation support, complete testing documents and stable bulk supply for coatings, rubber, plastic, cable and ceramic industries .
About US
Shijiazhuang Huabang Imp.&Exp. Trade Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Shijiazhuang Huabang mineral products Co., Ltd. Who is a mineral enterprise professional in integrating mining, production, processing and sales. We located in Lingshou County, Hebei Province. It is famous for its rich minerals. Also benefits its convenient transportation location: 50 kilometers away from Shijiazhuang(capital of Hebei Province), 200 kilometers away from Tianjin port.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment