Philippine Govt, Airline Assure Passengers Over ASEAN Summit Flight Disruptions

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MANILA, Nov 11 (NNN-PNA) -- The Philippine government and major local airlines on Tuesday assured passengers that they are protected amid flight disruptions due to the country hosting the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits this month, Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported.

In a press conference, Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon said he has met with the three major local carriers, which have agreed to provide the affected passengers with the options under the Air Passenger Bill of Rights, such as free rebooking, with all penalties waived, opt for a full refund, or convert the amount into a travel fund.

"The government and the airlines assure the affected passengers are protected," Dizon said.

Over 300 flights have either cancelled or rescheduled as world leaders will arrive and depart the country for the summit from Nov 16 to 18.

Dizon said international airlines could experience some delays, while flight cancellations and adjustments are expected from local carriers Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific, and AirAsia Philippines.

He advised travellers to arrive early at airports and double-check their flight schedules, noting that help desks can be found in various airports.

Dizon also said it was President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s directive to minimise the impact of flight disruptions.

"We are ready," he said.

Meanwhile, Manila Electric Company (Meralco), in a press release on Tuesday, assured reliable power supply and round-the-clock standby crews during the summits next week.

It said programme venues in the cities of Pasay, Makati and Manila have been inspected by teams from the Department of Energy's Task Force on Energy Resiliency, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, and the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency 'to ensure that critical facilities are in good condition and avoid any disruptions throughout the upcoming high-level regional gathering.'

--NNN-PNA