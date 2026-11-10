Decisionhr's Shawn Premo Joins PACE PEO Association Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Senior Vice President of Sales Operations will help guide the national association and strengthen DecisionHR's ties with PEO leaders and brokers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DecisionHR, a national provider of professional employer and HR outsourcing services, today announced that Shawn Premo, Senior Vice President of Sales Operations, has joined the Board of Directors of PACE (Professional Administrative Co-Employers), a national association of professional employer organizations (PEOs), PEO brokerages and industry partners.

PACE brings PEO leaders together to share what is working, stay current on legislation and compliance, and connect with the brokers who introduce employers to PEOs. Its membership has grown 250 percent over the past two years. As a board member, Premo will help guide the association's education, advocacy and member programs.

His board service gives DecisionHR a closer view of the legislative and compliance changes that affect its clients, so the company can prepare for those changes and explain them to business owners sooner.

The seat also strengthens DecisionHR's relationships with PEO brokerages, which PACE began welcoming as members in 2025 and which are an important way the company reaches employers. And it puts Premo alongside PEO leaders from across the country. What he learns about sales operations, technology and client service will carry back to DecisionHR's teams as the company expands in key markets.

Premo leads DecisionHR's sales operations function, which includes sales planning and forecasting, performance analytics, territory design, and CRM and sales technology. A PEO industry professional for more than a decade, he has led sales operations teams since 2017.

“PACE was built by PEO leaders helping each other, and Shawn brings exactly the kind of experience our members look for,” said Kim Egginton, CEO of PACE.“He knows how a PEO's sales, operations and technology fit together, and DecisionHR has served employers for 30 years. That perspective will be a real asset to our board and our members as the association continues to grow.”

“Business owners count on us to keep up with the rules that affect their companies, and brokers count on us to know this industry inside and out,” said Josh McIntosh, Chief Revenue Officer of DecisionHR.“Shawn's seat on the PACE board puts DecisionHR in the conversations shaping the PEO industry, and that makes us a better partner to both.”

“PACE has built a community where PEO leaders make each other better,” said Premo.“I am glad to contribute to that work, and I look forward to putting what we learn together to use for the clients and brokers DecisionHR serves.”

About DecisionHR

DecisionHR is an IRS-certified professional employer organization (PEO) serving small and mid-sized businesses in all 50 states. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, the company provides payroll and tax administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation and claims management, and HR and compliance support through the Worklio platform. DecisionHR has served growing businesses since 1996. For more information, visit

About PACE

PACE (Professional Administrative Co-Employers) is a national association for professional employer organizations of all sizes, PEO brokerages and the companies that serve them. Based in Layton, Utah, PACE offers its members education, advocacy and peer support. Its next annual conference takes place April 24 to 28, 2027, in San Diego. For more information, visit pacepeo.com.

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