20 IAS Officers Transferred In Punjab New Dcs Appointed In Six Districts

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 11 (IANS) The Punjab government has ordered a major administrative reshuffle, transferring and assigning fresh postings to 20 IAS officers and appointing new Deputy Commissioners in six districts across the state.

According to an order issued by the Department of Personnel on Tuesday, six IAS officers have been appointed as Deputy Commissioners in different districts, while several others have been transferred to key administrative positions.

Komal Mittal, who was serving as Deputy Commissioner of Mohali, has been appointed Deputy Commissioner of Ropar, replacing Aadiya Dachwal. Himanshu Aggarwal has been posted as the new Deputy Commissioner of Ludhiana, succeeding Himanshu Jain.

Abhijeet Kaplish has been appointed Deputy Commissioner of Barnala. He will also hold the additional charge of Commissioner of the Barnala Municipal Corporation.

Aadiya Dachwal has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Mohali, while Himanshu Jain has been appointed Deputy Commissioner of Patiala, replacing Himanshu Aggarwal.

Nirmal Ouseppachan, who was earlier serving as Additional Secretary, Coordination, and Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Secretary, has been appointed Deputy Commissioner of Tarn Taran.

As part of the other administrative changes, Rahul Gupta has been appointed Special Secretary, Transport. He has also been given the responsibility of Managing Director of Milkfed.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kler has been appointed Special Secretary in the Defence Services Welfare Department.

Harpreet Singh has been appointed Director of Sports and Youth Services, while Manisha Rana will take charge as Director, Information Technology/Industrial Promotion.

Several other IAS officers have also been assigned fresh responsibilities under the latest reshuffle, aimed at bringing changes to the administrative setup across Punjab.

In addition, nine IAS officers have been posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) in various divisions across the state.