Iran Rejects France's Accusation Of Involvement In Cyberattack

MENAFN - IANS) Tehran/Paris, Nov 11 (IANS) The Iranian Foreign Ministry has rejected France's "baseless and malicious" accusation of Iran's involvement in a cyberattack targeting refrigeration systems at hundreds of French supermarkets in October.

In a statement issued on Tuesday (local time), the ministry strongly condemned the "threadbare" policy of hurling accusations against Iran.

The ministry said the latest accusation was a continuation of previous claims aimed at diverting public attention from France's "destructive policies" toward Iran and the West Asia region, calling it an "irresponsible and silly action" aiming to tarnish Iran's image and disrupt its relations with other countries.

It stressed that Iran would not hesitate to take "necessary and appropriate" measures to protect its national interests and security in the face of "illegal foreign activities."

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Monday said Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was responsible for the cyberattack targeting refrigeration systems, reports Xinhua news agency.

Speaking to reporters in Paris after a meeting of Group of Seven foreign ministers, Barrot said France had summoned the Iranian ambassador to Paris to lodge a "strong protest" over the attack.

Meanwhile, amid this, the Italian Interior Ministry on Tuesday announced that Italy will strengthen cybersecurity coordination, information sharing and investment in system protection following recent cyberattacks affecting several European countries.

The steps were agreed at a meeting of the National Committee for Public Order and Security, chaired by Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi.

Participants examined the resilience of Italy's systems, continuity of services and methods used in the recent attacks, according to a ministry statement.

As investigations continued, the committee identified a common intent behind the examined incidents: to cause instability and spread alarms that later proved unfounded, and damage the reputation of targeted institutions.

The meeting also assessed cybersecurity threats and considered further measures to protect public administrations, critical infrastructure, businesses and citizens.

Agreed steps included closer coordination of ongoing intelligence and investigative work among police, intelligence services and cybersecurity bodies, greater information sharing with public and private operators, and investment to strengthen system protection and response capabilities.