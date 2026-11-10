Hamas Alone Responsible For Suffering Of Gaza People: Israel

MENAFN - IANS) Jerusalem, Nov 11 (IANS) Israel has blamed Hamas for the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza and said reconstruction could not begin until the group disarmed, a day after US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace criticised Israel for delays in allowing humanitarian supplies into the war-devastated enclave.

In a statement posted on X on Tuesday (local time), Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Israel had facilitated the entry of more than 91,000 tents and over 8,200 trucks carrying winter supplies, including blankets, clothing and tarpaulins.

"Hamas alone is responsible for the suffering of the people of Gaza," the statement said, adding that the group's refusal to disarm remained the main obstacle to reconstruction.

As of November 8, humanitarian partners had received appeals for aid from more than 26,000 households whose shelters or belongings were damaged. More than 6,000 family shelters were reportedly destroyed and 17,400 damaged, and more than 3,900 households currently have no shelter at all, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The Board of Peace said Monday that Israel's response to the winter emergency remained "insufficient" and called for the immediate entry of essential shelter, sanitation and drainage equipment.

It said Israeli delays had aggravated a foreseeable humanitarian crisis, while also urging Hamas to disarm and relinquish power, according to Xinhua news agency.

The Board of Peace, chaired by Trump, was formally established in January 2026, following an October 2025 ceasefire between Israel and Hamas to oversee the implementation of Trump's peace plan, including Gaza's transitional governance and reconstruction.

The OCHA said about 1.4 million Palestinians, or 65 per cent of Gaza's population, were living in tents or makeshift shelters. It warned that humanitarian shelter stocks inside Gaza were virtually exhausted, while more than 150,000 tents remained outside the territory awaiting entry.