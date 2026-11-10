Heavy Rain, Snowfall Alerts Across India Till Nov 16 Delhi's AQI Improves To 'Poor' Full IMD Forecast

MENAFN - Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in several parts of the country frpm November 10 till November 16 due to a western disturbance.

The IMD said, "A western disturbance is likely to cause rain/snowfall at isolated to fairly widespread places in the western Himalayan region until the 13th. In addition, heavy rain/snowfall is possible at some places in the Kashmir Valley on November 12."

The weather department also issued heavy rainfal alerts for parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on November 10 and 11, and November 15 and 16. It said heavy rain is also possible in Kerala and Mahe on November 16.

"A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeastern Bay of Bengal around November 13, 2026. It is likely to move northwestward and intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 24 hours," the IMD's forecast on Tuesday read.

The IMD predicted "no significant weather likely over West and Central India during the week."

It, however, said isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during November 10th11th and during November 14th-16th; Himachal Pradesh during November 10th-16th; Uttarakhand during November 12th-13th.

Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Punjab during 12th-16th November, it said, adding that isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 10th November. "Moderate to intense lightning over Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura on 10th & 11th November," it said.

Partly cloudy skies are likely toprevail over Delhi, the IMD saidm, predicting“shallow to moderate fog at most places in the morning hours.”

The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 27°C to 29°C and 14°C to 16°C, respectively.

Delhi's air quality, which skyrocketed on Diwali, improved marginally to enter the 'poor' category on Tuesday, with the AQI settling at 299 on Tuesday and early Wednesday, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB ) data showed.

On Monday, the day after Diwali, the capital's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 376, in the 'very poor' category. The improvement was observed due to wind speed picking up.

On Tuesday, 23 monitoring stations in the city recorded 'very poor' air quality, with Pusa Road recording the highest AQI at 385, followed by Chandni Chowk at 381.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as 'good', 51 and 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 as 'moderate', 201 and 300 as 'poor', 301 and 400 as 'very poor', and 401 and 500 as 'severe'.