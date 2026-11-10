Petrol And Diesel Prices Today, November 11: Check Fuel Cost In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

MENAFN - Live Mint): Petrol and diesel prices remained largely steady across major cities today, even with the Centre eliminating the additional excise duty applicable to petrol exports.

Indian consumers remain shielded from the recent Middle East-driven oil price shocks, as domestic fuel retailers continue to keep petrol and diesel rates unchanged.

The cost of fuel varies across states and cities due to local taxes (Value Added Tax or VAT ), freight charges, and other localised factors.

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Here is a look at the petrol and diesel prices in major metropolitan cities as of November 11:

New Delhi: Petrol is retailing at ₹102.12 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹95.20 per litre. The national capital continues to have relatively lower fuel prices compared to other metros.

Mumbai: In the financial capital, petrol is priced at ₹111.21 per litre, and diesel costs ₹97.83 per litre.

Chennai: Residents in Chennai are paying ₹107.76 per litre for petrol and ₹99.55 per litre for diesel.

Kolkata: Petrol costs ₹113.51 per litre, while diesel costs ₹99.82 per litre.

Bengaluru: Petrol is priced at ₹111.68 per litre, and diesel at ₹99.56 per litre.

Hyderabad: Petrol costs ₹116.15 per litre, while diesel costs ₹104.23 per litre.

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Despite market bets on a de-escalation in the Iran war, new evidence has emerged in recent days of strikes on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and on energy infrastructure in the Middle East.

On Tuesday, crude prices hit two-month lows after US officials downplayed the need for additional military action against Iran, with analysts noting President Donald Trump's more conciliatory tone since the Republicans' defeat in the November 3 midterm elections.

However, there is little sign of attacks abating in November, after 37 ships were attacked in October, the highest monthly total since the start of the war, according to data from the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

(With agency inputs)