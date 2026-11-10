Trump Attacks Thomas Massie After House Blocks Pete Hegseth Impeachment

Trump Rails Against Massie Following Impeachment Vote

US President Donald Trump railed into outgoing Congressman Thomas Massie as the US House voted against the articles of impeachment of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Tuesday (local time). In a post on Truth social after the articles were blocked by the Republicans in the outgoing House of Representatives, Trump said, " The Democrats' attempt to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has miserably FAILED! Every single Republican, except Thomas Massie, a major LOSER, voted in favour of Pete,” Trump wrote Tuesday on Truth Social."“Again, Victories in Venezuela and Iran, the Best Recruitment Numbers in the History of the Military (Long waiting lists to get in!), and Spirit like rarely seen before, led to the EXONERATION of a Great American Patriot,” Trump added. Earlier Trump had rallied behind Hegseth telling CNN that he would stand by his cabinet colleague even if the House voted to impeach him.

Pentagon Responds to Impeachment Bid

Meanwhile, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell also hailed the verdict of the US House claiming 'total victory' and saying that the impeachment process was just a political exercise. "TOTAL VICTORY! The referral of these baseless impeachment articles to the House Judiciary Committee marks total victory for Secretary Hegseth, the Department of War, and the American war fighter. From the beginning, this effort has been a political exercise devoid of merit, evidence, or seriousness. It collapses under the weight of Secretary Hegseth's record of restoring the warrior ethos, delivering results, and putting the mission first. The American people see through it. We will not indulge the political theatre driven by a disgruntled soon-to-be former congressman and others who have chosen grandstanding over governing. We look forward to ending this sham impeachment in the committee room, where facts will continue to prevail and this distraction can be put to rest. We will always stand tall and fight to defend the Republic," Parnell posted on X.

Future Challenges Loom for Hegseth

However, Hegseth faces a tough road ahead when the new House, which will be controlled by the Democrats, is sworn in. Incumbent House Minority leader and possible Speaker candidate Hakeem Jeffries told US Media that Tuesday's vote was not the end. CNN reported that when asked about absences contributing to the vote, Jeffries said that this was just the beginning.“I haven't had a conversation with anyone on the floor team about what may or may not have happened in terms of the Hegseth resolution, but this is not the end of it, it's just the beginning,” he told the US media. For Hegseth, Tuesday's vote is a vindication but with a Democrat controlled House and Senate to take shape soon his troubles are far from over.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)