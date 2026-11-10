Quantium Solutions Hong Kong And Cainiao Hong Kong Join Forces To Build Asia's Cross-Border Logistics Hub, Connecting Hong Kong To 220+ Countries And Regions Worldwide



EQS Newswire / 11/11/2026 / 08:00 UTC+8

Leveraging Hong Kong's position as a premier international logistics gateway, its free port advantages, and the immense economic strength of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Quantium Solutions Hong Kong and Cainiao Hong Kong are expanding a global cross-border shipping network spanning more than 220 countries and regions, delivering smarter, faster, and more cost-effective logistics solutions for consumers, businesses, and ecommerce merchants. HONG KONG, 11 November 2026 – Quantium Solutions (Hong Kong) and Cainiao Hong Kong today announced the expansion of their strategic partnership to further enhance the“Let-It-Mail” cross-border shipping service. The collaboration reinforces Hong Kong's role as a leading international logistics and digital trade hub while strengthening its position as a strategic gateway connecting the Greater Bay Area with global markets. As one of the world's leading air cargo gateways, an international maritime centre, and a renowned free port, Hong Kong offers unparalleled connectivity to the global economy. Combined with the Greater Bay Area's population of over 86 million and its dynamic manufacturing and ecommerce ecosystem, the partnership is uniquely positioned to accelerate cross-border trade and empower businesses to access international markets more efficiently. Through the enhanced collaboration, customers can enjoy seamless parcel shipping through more than 220 Cainiao Station locations across Hong Kong, supported by an extensive delivery network reaching over 220 countries and regions worldwide. The expanded network will provide greater convenience, reliability, and efficiency for consumers and businesses while improving logistics connectivity between Hong Kong and global markets. The partnership is closely aligned with the Hong Kong SAR Government's vision of advancing high-value logistics, digital trade, and deeper integration within the Greater Bay Area. As cross-border ecommerce continues to drive economic growth, businesses are increasingly seeking scalable, technology-driven, and cost-effective logistics solutions. At the same time, consumers expect greater shipping flexibility, enhanced tracking visibility, and broader access to global markets. By combining Quantium Solutions' extensive expertise in international logistics, ecommerce fulfilment, and supply chain solutions with Cainiao's world-leading smart logistics infrastructure and global network capabilities, both parties aim to create a stronger and more efficient logistics ecosystem that supports international expansion for businesses throughout Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. Under the upgraded service model, customers can conveniently access“Let-It-Mail” services through more than 220 Cainiao Station drop-off points across Hong Kong, with selected locations offering extended operating hours until 9:00 p.m. The enhanced network will provide merchants and consumers with greater scalability, stronger delivery performance, and improved fulfilment capabilities, helping them streamline order management, shorten delivery lead times, and enhance customer satisfaction worldwide. With the upcoming Double 11 Shopping Festival and year-end peak sales season, demand for cross-border logistics services is expected to rise significantly. The strengthened partnership will help merchants and consumers manage peak shipping volumes more effectively through broader network coverage, integrated logistics capabilities, improved shipment visibility, and stronger supply chain resilience. Strategic objectives of the partnership:.Strengthen Hong Kong's position as Asia's premier cross-border logistics and digital trade hub..Accelerate overseas market expansion for businesses across Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area..Promote the development of smart logistics and digital supply chain ecosystems. The“Let-It-Mail” mobile application and supporting technology platform were developed by MG Ship. As a leading logistics technology and supply chain solutions provider, MG Ship is committed to driving digital transformation through innovative technologies, delivering smarter, more seamless, and customer-centric logistics experiences for consumers and businesses across Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. Mr. Eddie Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Quantium Solutions Group said: "Logistics today is far more than the movement of goods. It has become a critical enabler of digital trade, business growth, and global connectivity. Hong Kong remains one of Asia's most important logistics and trading hubs, supported by world-class infrastructure, an open business environment, and its unique position connecting the Greater Bay Area with international markets. We are excited to deepen our collaboration with Cainiao Hong Kong through the enhancement of the“Let-It-Mail” service. By combining our complementary strengths, technology capabilities, and logistics expertise, we are creating a more efficient, convenient, and scalable cross-border shipping solution that meets the evolving needs of consumers, SMEs, and ecommerce merchants. Hong Kong is the first step in our regional growth strategy. Looking ahead, we plan to progressively expand“Let-It-Mai” into key Asian markets, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, South Korea, and Taiwan. Through this partnership, we aim to help businesses unlock international growth opportunities while further strengthening Hong Kong's position as Asia's leading cross-border ecommerce and logistics hub." About Quantium Solutions Group As one of Asia's leading cross-border ecommerce logistics providers, Quantium Solutions Group leverages over 30 years of international logistics and supply chain management experience to help businesses navigate evolving global markets and customer demands. The Group is committed to delivering intelligent, end-to-end logistics solutions worldwide, with services spanning cross-border delivery, international freight forwarding, warehousing and fulfilment, supply chain management, and last-mile distribution. Its extensive service network reaches more than 220 countries and territories across the globe. Backed by deep ecommerce logistics expertise, a robust global partner network, and continuously evolving digital supply chain technologies, Quantium Solutions Group empowers businesses to capitalize on global ecommerce opportunities and efficiently connect with international markets. The Group enables brands, merchants, and consumers to benefit from faster, more reliable, and value-driven cross-border logistics experiences, supporting sustainable business growth in an increasingly connected world. Quantium Solutions Group is a member company of the Morning Global Group. Media Contact Vionica Wong Quantium Solutions Hong Kong Email:... Tel: +852 9327 3930 Website: For media inquiries, interviews, and partnership opportunities, please contact us directly. 11/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

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