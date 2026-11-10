Gulf Carriers Take On Adani Over Mumbai Capacity Cut, Warn Of Hajj Disruption
(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Delhi: Gulf Air and Saudia are both opposing Adani Airport Holdings' proposal to reduce capacity at Mumbai and shift a significant portion of the international operations to Navi Mumbai. The proposal has sparked a fight that could well, in the end, involve the regulators, the diplomats, and the various governments concerned.
The Navi Mumbai airport is located 50 km away from Mumbai airport.
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