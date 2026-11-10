Budget 2027: Manufacturers Seek Lower Duties On Raw Materials To Cut Costs

From aluminium and textiles to chemicals and export-oriented manufacturing, industry associations have flagged high and uneven duties on inputs as a cost burden for downstream producers, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs ). In some cases, they have argued, imported finished products enjoy lower tariff rates than the raw materials used by domestic manufacturers.

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