Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Budget 2027: Manufacturers Seek Lower Duties On Raw Materials To Cut Costs


Date: 2026-11-10 08:11:13

(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Delhi: Manufacturers are seeking lower import duties on raw materials and intermediate goods in the budget for 2027-28, arguing that high input costs are hurting domestic production and making Indian goods less competitive, three people familiar with the discussions said.

From aluminium and textiles to chemicals and export-oriented manufacturing, industry associations have flagged high and uneven duties on inputs as a cost burden for downstream producers, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs ). In some cases, they have argued, imported finished products enjoy lower tariff rates than the raw materials used by domestic manufacturers.

MENAFN10112026007365015876ID1111944324


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search