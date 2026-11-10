Iran Urges UN, IAEA To Condemn US Offer Of US$20 Mln For Nuclear Information

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 11 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday urged the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to condemn a US offer of up to US$20 million for information on Iran's nuclear programme, warning that the move could endanger the country's nuclear facilities and scientists, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the UN Security Council president and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, Araghchi described the announcement as "abhorrent" and urged its unequivocal condemnation, according to Iran's official IRNA news agency.

He said the offer, announced through the US State Department's Rewards for Justice programme and reposted by the US Central Command (CENTCOM), sought information about nuclear facilities, equipment, scientists and personnel, while also offering possible relocation.

He accused Washington of encouraging espionage against Iran's nuclear programme, warning that the initiative could expose nuclear scientists and technical personnel to assassination, sabotage and other security threats.

Araghchi argued that seeking confidential information about nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards raised serious questions about the credibility and integrity of the agency's monitoring system.

He warned that normal implementation of safeguards obligations could not be expected when nuclear facilities, personnel and sensitive information were exposed to threats of attack and sabotage.

He stressed that Article IV of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) recognises countries' right to develop and use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

Araghchi called on the UN Security Council to address the potential consequences for international peace and security and hold Washington accountable for unlawful actions.

He also urged Grossi to safeguard confidential information collected during inspections, prevent its misuse for intelligence purposes and bring the matter before the IAEA Board of Governors.

The US State Department's Rewards for Justice programme offers financial incentives for information related to threats to US national security. According to Araghchi's letter, its latest announcement offered up to US$20 million and possible relocation in exchange for information concerning Iran's nuclear programme.

The dispute comes amid tensions following a US-Israeli military offensive against Iran launched on Feb 28.

Despite subsequent diplomatic initiatives aimed at ending the conflict, Washington and Tehran remain at odds over Iran's nuclear activities, sanctions relief and the conditions for a lasting settlement.

--NNN-ANADOLU