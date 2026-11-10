Politics With Michelle Grattan: Kos Samaras & Richard Willingham On Victoria's Expected Change Of Government

Victoria votes in just over two weeks, and although there's still a long way to go, on present numbers the Liberals' Jess Wilson, a first term MP, who leads a Coalition with the Nationals, is set to become premier.

While the momentum is suggesting a majority government, there is still a question about whether the result could be a Coalition minority government that would have to rely on One Nation for confidence and supply.

In our last podcast on the Victorian election, we spoke to the Premier Ben Carroll, Wilson and deputy One Nation leader, Colleen Harkin.

Read more: Politics with Michelle Grattan: why Victoria's unpredictable election matters nationally

This time we feature two close observers of the contest, pollster Kos Samaras from the RedBridge consultancy group and the ABC's Victorian state reporter Richard Willingham.

In a desperate late bid, Labor switched leaders from Jacinta Allan to Carroll. Has it helped? Samaras is clear:

On One Nation's fortunes in Victoria, Samaras highlights it is not as well-placed as elsewhere:

Willingham says Labor launching the royal commission into the“Big Build” during the election campaign could be the“death knell” for a Labor comeback:

Willingham outlines what he sees as Wilson's appeal:

Willingham sees few federal factors playing into the state campaign – except for One Nation voters:

Samaras, meanwhile, says the recent interest rate rise has hurt Labor: