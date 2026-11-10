Ukrainian Red Cross Vehicle Damaged In Russian Attack On Zaporizhzhia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The organization reported this on Facebook Ukrinform reports.

“Today, November 10, a Ukrainian Red Cross vehicle was damaged in Zaporizhzhia while responding to the aftermath of Russian shelling,” the statement said.

No staff members or volunteers were injured.

Airstrike on underground school inuvakha: 29 of 55 victims identified

As Ukrinform reported, Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia on November 10, injuring three people.

Photo: Ukrainian Red Cross Society / Facebook