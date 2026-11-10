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Ukrainian Red Cross Vehicle Damaged In Russian Attack On Zaporizhzhia


Date: 2026-11-10 08:04:09

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The organization reported this on Facebook Ukrinform reports.

“Today, November 10, a Ukrainian Red Cross vehicle was damaged in Zaporizhzhia while responding to the aftermath of Russian shelling,” the statement said.

No staff members or volunteers were injured.

Read also: Airstrike on underground school in Komysh uvakha: 29 of 55 victims identified

As Ukrinform reported, Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia on November 10, injuring three people.

Photo: Ukrainian Red Cross Society / Facebook

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UkrinForm

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