New Case Study Examines Jungle Theme Amusement Park Development Strategies

TheDirolep ParkJungle Theme Amusement Park is designed with the core concept of "a natural exploration classroom in the city". It breaks away from the single play mode of traditional playhouses, bringing the rainforest wonderland indoors, allowing children to immerse themselves in the joy of jungle exploration without having to travel far. The design follows a natural narrative thread, revolving around the three core elements of "exploration, growth, and symbiosis", while also considering aesthetic immersion, age-appropriate play, safety protection, and commercial operation, to create a story-driven, highly recognizable family amusement space.

The color scheme uses low-saturation forest green and natural wood brown as the main tones, complemented by soft mushroom and small animal paintings. This avoids glaring high-saturation colors, restoring the original natural atmosphere, and providing a visually refreshing and soothing experience. The scene design integrates tree houses, vine tunnels, rainbow magic nets, suspension bridges, simulated vegetation, and jungle animal IP images, integrating decorative styling with amusement functions rather than simply as scenery. The slides transform into waterfalls, the ocean pools become swamps, the climbing nets simulate tree canopy traversal, and Dirolep Park integrates each play activity into the adventure plot, stimulating children's imagination and guiding them to become little explorers, completing challenges and exploration independently.

The spatial layout follows the hierarchical logic of the jungle, making clear dynamic and static divisions and age-appropriate designs. The ground floor is a low-age Soft Play Area suitable for slow exploration by young babies; the middle floor is equipped with climbing, tunnels, and sand pits to exercise coordination; the upper tree crown area is combined with expansion challenges and spiral slides for older children to test their courage. The flow of the path is transparent and unobstructed, ensuring that parents can keep an eye on the children, while also balancing the fun of the play and the safety of supervision. All structures inDirolep Park are made with rounded soft packaging techniques and use environmentally friendly EVA soft material, replicating nature while eliminating the risk of bumps, achieving "wild exploration, gentle protection".

Under the design concept of integrating entertainment and education, the park is not only a venue for releasing energy but also a natural enlightenment space. During the process of climbing, traversing, and collaborating to complete challenges, children perceive nature, exercise balance and physical abilities, learn to cooperate in groups, and build courage and curiosity in the process of play. At the same time, the theme has strong plasticity and can be flexibly adjusted according to the area and budget of the shopping mall, community, or cultural tourism venue, adapting to different-sized venues, and providing one-stop implementation services from planning, renderings, production to installation and delivery, creating a unique amusement project with attractive traffic-driving properties and high repeat purchase rates.

The entire design breaks away from the simple accumulation of equipment, empowering the space with stories, making the scenes have atmosphere, the gameplay have layers, and the growth have value. It is a mature theme amusement solution that combines beauty, safety, and commercial competitiveness.

About Us

Dileni is a children's playground company located in Guangdong Province, China, with more than 20 years of experience in the industry. The company has a production base of more than 18,000 square meters, equipped with advanced production equipment and technology, and a group of excellent technicians and managers.