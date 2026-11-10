Deep Hole Honing Machine Deal Confirmed: US Client Visits Dezhou Tianrui Factory For Long-Term Strategic Partnership

Recently, a key customer delegation from the United States visited the manufacturing base of Dezhou Tianrui Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd. The client toured our production workshop, checked assembly procedures and witnessed live performance tests of our deep hole honing machines. After in-depth technical communication and machine verification, both parties formally signed the cooperation contract for deep hole honing equipment on site.

Dezhou Tianrui Machinery is a professional Chinese manufacturer focused on deep hole machining solutions. Our product range covers deep hole honing machines, deep hole drilling & boring machines, skiving and roller burnishing machines and matching cutting tools. We deliver custom precision deep bore machining equipment for industrial clients worldwide.

During this factory tour, the customer inspected machining zones, assembly lines and machine testing stations. Our engineering team demonstrated honing precision, operational stability, CNC adjustment and discussed lead time, customization options and technical specifications in detail. After on-site verification, the customer highly recognized our manufacturing standards, machining accuracy and quality control system.

Both sides also focused on overseas after-sales arrangements. Our mature international service framework was a major reason for reaching this deal.

To support global partners, Tianrui offers a full set of standardized cross-border after-sales services:



Valid machine warranty for all exported units

English operation manuals, technical documents and video guides

24/7 online remote support: video commissioning, troubleshooting and operator training

Fast spare parts supply for worldwide shipment

Optional overseas on-site service: engineer dispatch for installation, commissioning, acceptance and hands-on training Lifelong technical consultation throughout the machine service cycle

This signed project marks another solid partnership for Tianrui in the US precision machining market. It proves international buyers' trust in both our machine quality and our overseas service capability. Moving forward, Dezhou Tianrui will keep upgrading deep hole machining equipment and improving our global service network, to supply dependable deep hole honing & drilling machines and one-stop technical support for more manufacturers around the world.

About Dezhou Tianrui Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.

Based in Dezhou, Shandong, China, Tianrui specializes in R&D, manufacturing and export of deep hole machining machinery, including deep hole honing machines, deep hole drilling and boring machines and skiving and roller burnishing machines. Custom engineering is available for hydraulic cylinder, construction machinery, energy and mold industries.

About Us

Dezhou Tianrui Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd., headquartered in Dezhou, Shandong Province, is a fully operational physical factory specialized in the R&D, precision production, on-site testing and global export of deep hole machining machinery.