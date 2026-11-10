Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cvrx, Inc. (CVRX)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired CVRx, Inc. (“CVRx” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: CVRX) securities between July 25, 2023 and August 6, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). The class action charges CVRx and certain of CVRx's top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (a) to induce sales growth, CVRx and/or its employees were engaged in illegal and unsustainable sales practices, including improperly marketing Barostim, offering or paying kickbacks, and providing false information to government health insurance programs in violation of the False Claims Act (“FCA”) and Anti-Kickback Statute (“AKS”); (b) CVRx's revenues were in part the product of such unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; (c) the illegal sales and marketing activities increased the risk of criminal and civil liability; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements, including the Company's reported revenue, purported growth drivers, compliance with the FCA and AKS, the effectiveness of its patient access and reimbursement strategy, and the effectiveness of CVRx's internal controls over financial reporting were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of CVRx should contact the Firm prior to the January 8, 2027 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ....

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