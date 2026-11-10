Free Texas Well Atlas Shows How Deep To Drill For Water At Any Address

The atlas's "See underground" view near Johnson City, Texas: 60 real home wells, colored by the soil and rock layers each driller logged, with the water level marked.

Searching a point near Johnson City, Texas: each dot is a real home well, shaded by depth, over the aquifer the state has mapped (green).

The Texas Hill Country in 3D: median depth of home wells in areas of about 6 miles, from Junction to Dripping Springs. Darker means deeper.

Typical depth of home water wells across Texas, in areas of about 6 miles, from Texas Water Development Board driller reports. Darker means deeper.

Built from 714,471 state driller reports, TerraFunded's atlas also finds the water level fell in 68% of comparable areas over 20 years.

- Rodrigo Blanco, founder of TerraFundedDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TerraFunded, a Dallas company that sells rural Texas land, today launched the Texas Well Atlas, a free public map that shows how deep real water wells are at any address, GPS point or county in Texas. It is built from the Texas Water Development Board's driller reports, the forms licensed drillers file with the state when they finish a well.Anyone who buys rural land or builds without city water asks the same two questions: how deep will the well be, and what will it cost? The answers were already in state records, spread across hundreds of thousands of individual reports. The atlas puts them on one map.The typical new home well in Texas is 250 feet deep, and half of the 123,903 home wells drilled in the last 10 years are between 170 and 398 feet. Depth changes a lot from place to place: the county median runs from 36 feet in Wichita County to 1,100 feet in McLennan County. Statewide, drillers found the water settling at a median of 96 feet below the surface.Users type an address, a GPS point or a county, and the atlas finds the nearest real home wells, starting within 2 miles and widening until it has at least 10. It shows the typical depth, where drillers found the water, the tested yield, a reliability rating, an estimated cost to drill, and a link to each official driller's report. The map tilts in 3D over real terrain, with the state's mapped aquifers as a layer. A "See underground" view opens a 3D block of ground around the point, with every nearby well drawn as a column colored by the soil and rock layers its driller logged, and the water level marked.TerraFunded also compared every home well drilled in 2003 to 2007 with those drilled in 2021 to 2025. Statewide, the median new well barely changed, from 260 to 255 feet. In the same places, it did: across 1,169 areas of about 6 miles with wells in both periods, new wells are a median 9 feet deeper and the water sits 8.5 feet lower, and the water level dropped in 68% of those areas. Thirty-six counties now drill at least 10% deeper with statistical confidence. In Webb County the median rose from 480 to 655 feet and the water level fell 150 feet; in Cherokee County it went from 260 to 450 feet. A deeper well can also reflect a different aquifer, better water or extra reserve, and each water level is measured once, when the well is finished, so the study reports both."After 'where is my lot,' the next question every land buyer asks us is 'how deep is the water,'" said Rodrigo Blanco, founder and CEO of TerraFunded. "The state already had the answer in its driller reports. We put it on a map anyone can use, for any piece of Texas, not just ours."Nearby wells are a guide, not a guarantee: groundwater can change over short distances and during drought, and a licensed driller should advise on a specific site.The atlas covers all 254 Texas counties, each with its own page, and is available in Spanish. It refreshes nightly from the state file. The county table can be downloaded as a CSV under a Creative Commons Attribution license, the full methodology is public, and AI assistants can query the atlas through TerraFunded's public MCP server. The atlas is at , the 20-year study at /study and the Spanish version at .Rodrigo Blanco is available for interviews on rural Texas land and groundwater, and welcomes collaborations with reporters, researchers, podcasts and organizations working on Texas water. He can be reached directly at... or (216) 630-4560.About TerraFundedTerraFunded, LLC is a Dallas, Texas company founded in 2020 by Rodrigo Blanco and Luisa de Blanco. It subdivides rural land in Texas into tracts of 10 acres or more and sells them directly with owner financing and approval without a bank, with a Warranty Deed recorded in the buyer's name at a licensed Texas title company. Since 2020 it has completed more than 350 transactions and more than $15 million in cumulative land sales, serving English and Spanish speaking buyers. More at .

Rodrigo Blanco

TerraFunded

+1 2166304560

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Free Texas Well Atlas Shows How Deep to Drill for Water at Any Address News Provided By TerraFunded November 11, 2026, 00:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management, Science, Technology



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