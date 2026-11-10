Water Damage Starts A 48-Hour Mold Clock, And An Atmospheric River Is Headed For Puget Sound

A moisture meter finds water hiding behind a baseboard after a leak.

A faint water line above a baseboard is often the first sign of moisture inside a wall.

Photographing the damage before anything is moved gives the insurer and the pro one shared record.

Water damage and freezing make up 22.6% of U.S. homeowners insurance claims. The EPA's 48-hour drying window decides how much of it becomes mold.

- The HelpMeNow teamKIRKLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Water damage and freezing account for 22.6% of all U.S. homeowners insurance claims by frequency, the second-largest claim category after wind and hail, according to Insurance Information Institute data for 2023. The average private homeowners water damage claim was $15,400 over 2019 through 2023, the same dataset shows.The timing is pressing. The National Weather Service says several inches of precipitation are possible in some areas of Western Washington, a storm that "could lead to flooding," as the Everett Post reported on Nov. 5, 2026. The atmospheric river is forecast to move through Puget Sound from Tuesday through Thursday, which the Everett Post describes as an atmospheric river of Pineapple Express dimensions. Kirkland sits on Lake Washington in King County, where many homes have crawlspaces, older basements and hillside drainage.WHY MOLD FOLLOWS WATERThe U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's mold remediation guide is built around a 24-to-48-hour window. Its water damage table is designed to help avoid the need for remediation by acting before mold growth starts. The EPA also notes that even materials dried within 48 hours may already have developed growth, and that growth will not always occur after 48 hours, so the window is a guideline, not a deadline.WHY THE HARD PART IS OUT OF SIGHTWall cavities, insulation and crawlspaces stay damp long after a floor looks dry. A finished surface can look fine while the stud behind it is still wet. Professionals rely on moisture meters, thermal imaging and small inspection openings to find the moisture that a visual check misses. Samples may be taken when growth is suspected, and those results shape the cleanup. Readings and photos give the homeowner and the pro one shared record of what was found and what was dried.FIVE STEPS IN THE FIRST 48 HOURS1. Photograph the water line, the wet walls and each affected room before moving anything.2. Shut off the water source if it can be done safely, and keep power away from wet areas.3. Remove wet insulation, soft drywall and carpet pad that cannot be dried in place.4. Run dehumidifiers and air movers, and have moisture levels in the wall cavities measured and recorded.5. Fix the moisture source before closing any wall, and confirm the materials read dry."Dry is a number, not a feeling," said the HelpMeNow team.HelpMeNow connects homeowners in King, Snohomish, Pierce and Kitsap counties with vetted local mold and water damage professionals and insurance-ready documentation, including photos, moisture readings and a written scope. HelpMeNow answers the phone 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and a vetted local restoration pro is on site within 30 minutes or less anywhere in King, Kitsap, Pierce, Skagit and Snohomish counties. Customers are its top priority.Watch the free video and get help at or call (425) 279-7097.Sources: Insurance Information Institute, as reported by Insurance Business Magazine (Sept. 2, 2026); U.S. EPA, Mold Remediation in Schools and Commercial Buildings Guide, Chapter 4 (updated Sept. 25, 2025); National Weather Service forecast, as reported by the Everett Post (Nov. 5, 2026).About HelpMeNow: HelpMeNow connects homeowners with vetted local home-service professionals and publishes free educational guides and videos on water damage, mold, fire and home repair. Customers are its top priority.

Georgiy Kharchenko

Help Me Now Inc

+1 425-842-3483

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Water Damage Starts a 48-Hour Mold Clock, and an Atmospheric River Is Headed for Puget Sound News Provided By Help Me Now Inc November 11, 2026, 00:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Natural Disasters, Real Estate & Property Management



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