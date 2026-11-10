Worldbox Business Intelligence, a global provider of business information and intelligence solutions, today announced that it has achieved ISO 27001

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Worldbox Business Intelligence Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Strengthening Enterprise-Grade Security for Global ClientsZURICH - Worldbox Business Intelligence, a global provider of business information and intelligence solutions, today announced that it has achieved ISO 27001 certification. This milestone underscores the company's commitment to maintaining internationally recognised standards for information security management, providing its clients in highly regulated industries with independently verified, secure infrastructure for their risk management workflows.ISO 27001 is a globally recognised standard that requires organisations to establish, implement, and continuously improve a rigorous Information Security Management System (ISMS). Building upon its recent SOC 2 Type I and Type II attestations, Worldbox has integrated this comprehensive framework to systematically govern its data security, risk management processes, and operational resilience. The certification was awarded following an independent audit by Intercert."Securing ISO 27001 certification is a critical validation of our internal controls and data governance," said Edward Sornio, CEO at Worldbox Business Intelligence. "We manage data on more than 500 million business entities across 240 jurisdictions. Data security is not just an operational necessity - it is the foundation of the trust our clients place in us. This certification helps ensure our security posture scales alongside our technology and AI-enabled services as they evolve."Client Benefits and Strategic AdvantagesThe achievement of ISO 27001 certification delivers tangible benefits for Worldbox's clients, particularly those in banking, insurance, and compliance-driven sectors:Data Confidentiality and Integrity: Clients can be confident that the business intelligence, corporate linkage data, and Ultimate Beneficial Owner (UBO) research they receive is protected against unauthorised access or tampering. The ISO 27001 framework requires controls designed to preserve the confidentiality, integrity and availability of that information.Secure API and Workflow Integrations:As organisations increasingly rely on automated API processes, Worldbox's certified controls reduce the risk of data integrity issues for users integrating Worldbox data directly into their own internal workflows. Clients can benefit from controls designed to maintain the availability of critical services and information when needed.Streamlined Vendor Procurement and Compliance: For enterprise clients, Worldbox's certification acts as an independent assurance signal that reduces friction during security reviews. It provides standardised proof of robust security practices, cutting down on audit fatigue and minimising the need for repeated security questionnaires.Enhanced Cyber Resilience: The framework mandates proactive risk identification and continuous improvement, ensuring Worldbox stays ahead of emerging threats and vulnerabilities. This structural resilience minimises the likelihood and impact of security incidents, protecting the sensitive supply chain and corporate data handled on behalf of clients.By adhering to ISO 27001, Worldbox Business Intelligence replaces self-declared security claims with standardised, independently verified controls.About Worldbox Business IntelligenceWorldbox Business Intelligence provides global business information and intelligence solutions designed to help organizations make more informed decisions about companies, markets and commercial relationships.Worldbox supports clients across many fields including business intelligence, commercial credit risk, compliance, due diligence and corporate research, providing access to business information from 240 jurisdictions around the world.Through its data, technology and API capabilities, Worldbox is also developing an increasingly connected business information ecosystem designed to support financial institutions, corporates, technology providers and newly emerging generation of AI-powered applications.For more information, visit:Worldbox Business Intelligence

Edward Sornio

Worldbox Business Intelligence

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Worldbox Business Intelligence Achieves ISO 27001 News Provided By 10/03/1979 November 11, 2026, 01:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations



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