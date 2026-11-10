Vanna Health Announces Key Executive Appointments Following Series B Funding Round

Todd Yu, CFA. Newly-appointed Chief Financial Officer of Vanna Health

Colleen Tucker, Vice President of People for Vanna Health

Julie Barbiere, Vice President of Enterprise Strategy and Payer Relations

Following its Series B funding round, Vanna Health today announced key executive leadership appointments.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Following its Series B funding round, Vanna Health today announced key executive leadership appointments to accelerate its mission of delivering value-based care for individuals living with serious mental illness. The strategic appointments strengthen Vanna's leadership bench across enterprise strategy, people operations and financial management as the company scales its clinical model and expands into new markets across the U.S.Executive Leadership Appointments:Todd Yu, Chief Financial OfficerTodd Yu brings extensive executive experience in financial leadership, value-based care and scaling high-growth behavioral health companies. He began his career in investment banking and went on to hold senior finance roles at private equity and venture capital-backed healthcare companies including building and leading finance functions at Upward Health and Talkiatry. As CFO, Yu leads Vanna Health's finance organization and financial strategy as the company expands its value-based partnerships and market footprint. He is a CFA charterholder.Julie Barbiere, Vice President of Enterprise Strategy and Payer RelationsJulie Barbiere brings extensive leadership experience in behavioral health, enterprise strategy, and operations across Medicaid, Medicare and Commercial markets. Her background includes leading network strategy, driving strategic initiatives, and building payer-provider partnerships that support organization growth. Before joining Vanna Health, she held leadership roles at Carelon Behavioral Health and Elevance Health, including directing network strategy across 28 markets. Holding a Master of Business Administration, a Master of Social Work and Lean Six Sigma training, Barbiere helps shape enterprise strategy, align cross-functional priorities, and strengthens payer relationships across Vanna's clinical, product, data, finance and operations teams.Colleen Tucker, Vice President of PeopleColleen Tucker brings extensive human resources and operational leadership, having built human resources infrastructure across rapidly scaling consumer and regulated technology companies. She spent nearly 12 years at Warby Parker, rising to director of people operations and total rewards, and subsequently served as vice president of people at Bubble and head of people at ZenQMS. At Vanna Health, Tucker serves as principal architect of people infrastructure and culture, leading talent acquisition, multi-state labor compliance and performance management as the company expands into new markets.Since its founding in 2021, Vanna Health has experienced rapid growth, expanding operations across five states and delivering value-based care to more than 8,000 engaged members.“As we enter our next phase of expansion, welcoming leaders like Todd, Julie and Colleen to our executive team is critical,” said Dr. Liz Kwo, chief executive officer.“Their deep expertise across finance, strategy and people operations will strengthen our foundation, accelerate our market reach and ensure we continue helping individuals navigate the most challenging physical, mental and social journeys.”About Vanna HealthVanna Health is a technology-enabled healthcare company dedicated to transforming the lives of individuals living with serious mental illness. Through an integrated, community-centered care model, Vanna partners with health insurance companies to deliver evidence-based care that supports stability, recovery, and lasting well-being. Vanna believes that healing happens through connection, dignity, and belonging - and that with the right support, people with serious mental illness can live fuller, healthier, and more purposeful lives.##

Elisa Kamimoto

Vanna Health

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Vanna Health Announces Key Executive Appointments Following Series B Funding Round News Provided By Vanna Health November 11, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



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