Two Santa Clara Apartment Communities Highlight Garden-Style Silicon Valley Living

Spring Creek Pool

Halford Gardens Pool

Spring Creek and Halford Gardens combine landscaped surroundings, modern amenities, and nationally recognized ACCO Management in Santa Clara.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SANTA CLARA, Calif. - November 2026 - In the heart of Silicon Valley, where technology campuses and busy commercial corridors shape much of the surrounding landscape, two Santa Clara apartment communities offer a different residential experience. Spring Creek Apartments and Halford Gardens Apartments combine expansive landscaped grounds, contemporary apartment features, and recreational amenities with the convenience of a central Silicon Valley location.Both communities are managed by ACCO Management, a Northern California property management company recently recognized among the nation's top performers in resident satisfaction through the 2025 J Turner Research Einstein Awards.Located in West Santa Clara near Sunnyvale, Spring Creek and Halford Gardens offer distinct residential environments that share an emphasis on outdoor spaces, comfortable apartment living, and thoughtfully maintained surroundings.Spring Creek Apartments: A Garden Setting with Water Features and Outdoor AmenitiesLocated at 100 Buckingham Drive, Spring Creek Apartments is distinguished by its lush landscaping, mature trees, winding creeks, and waterfalls. The property's garden-style environment creates a sense of separation from the surrounding urban activity while remaining conveniently situated in Silicon Valley.Spring Creek offers spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes featuring contemporary wood flooring, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, and private patios or balconies. All two- and three-bedroom floor plans include full-size stackable washers and dryers.The community's amenities complement its natural surroundings. Residents can enjoy a resort-style swimming pool, whirlpool spa, sauna, fitness center, and outdoor spin-cycle patio. Two waterside fire pit lounges provide inviting spaces for relaxation, while The Hub coworking space offers Wi-Fi and an alternative setting for remote work.Additional amenities include a children's playground, The Tot Spot indoor play space, and convenient 24-hour package pickup.Together, these features make Spring Creek a distinctive option for those seeking apartments in Santa Clara with generous outdoor spaces and a broad selection of community amenities.Halford Gardens Apartments: Spacious Floor Plans and Recreation in West Santa ClaraJust a short distance away, Halford Gardens Apartments at 1901 Halford Avenue offers another approach to garden-style living, combining landscaped courtyards with a particularly extensive selection of recreational amenities.The community features one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartment homes, including townhome-style layouts, providing options for residents seeking different amounts of living space.Apartment interiors feature contemporary wood flooring, gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, and modern two-tone cabinetry. Private patios and balconies extend the living areas outdoors, while all two- and three-bedroom floor plans include stackable washers and dryers.Halford Gardens stands out for its three separate swimming pools, whirlpool spa, fitness center, outdoor weight-training stations, and outdoor spin-cycle patio.The property's Rain Curtain Patio and landscaped grounds create relaxing outdoor gathering spaces, complemented by table tennis, an outdoor chess table, playground, and The Hub coworking space.With its combination of spacious floor plans, recreational facilities, and landscaped surroundings, Halford Gardens offers an appealing residential environment for those exploring apartments in Santa Clara.National Recognition for the Management Behind Both CommunitiesWhile Spring Creek and Halford Gardens offer different apartment layouts and amenities, both are supported by ACCO Management's long-standing approach to property care and resident service.In the 2025 Einstein Awards presented by J Turner Research, ACCO Management earned four top 10 national rankings among property management companies in the 2,000–5,000-unit peer group.The company ranked #1 nationally in Cleanliness, #8 in Maintenance, #9 in Communication, and #10 in Customer Service.The Einstein Awards use artificial intelligence to evaluate resident feedback from online reviews, providing insight into the operational qualities residents value in their apartment communities. J Turner Research's Einstein platform has analyzed more than 12 million reviews, with the 2025 company rankings evaluating performance across thousands of multifamily property management companies.For ACCO Management, the recognition reflects a company philosophy developed since 1960, emphasizing teamwork, consistent property upkeep, responsive maintenance, and effective communication.At Spring Creek and Halford Gardens, this commitment to property management complements the landscaped environments and amenities that define each community.Two Distinct Communities, One Commitment to QualityFor prospective residents searching for apartments in Santa Clara, Spring Creek and Halford Gardens demonstrate the variety of residential options available within the same city.Spring Creek emphasizes its distinctive creeks, waterfalls, and waterside gathering spaces, while Halford Gardens offers a broad selection of floor plans and recreational facilities, including three swimming pools and outdoor fitness areas.Both communities provide convenient access to employment centers, shopping, dining, and major transportation routes throughout Santa Clara, Sunnyvale, and the greater Silicon Valley region.Together, they reflect ACCO Management's commitment to offering quality apartment homes supported by attentive property care and a nationally recognized approach to resident satisfaction.About Spring Creek ApartmentsSpring Creek Apartments is a garden-style apartment community located at 100 Buckingham Drive in Santa Clara, California. The property offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes, landscaped grounds with creeks and waterfalls, and a variety of indoor and outdoor amenities.For more information, visit .About Halford Gardens ApartmentsHalford Gardens Apartments is a garden-style residential community located at 1901 Halford Avenue in Santa Clara, California. The property offers one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartment homes, three swimming pools, landscaped courtyards, and recreational amenities.For more information, visit .About ACCO ManagementFounded in 1960, ACCO Management is a Northern California property management company committed to providing quality apartment homes and exceptional resident service. Its emphasis on cleanliness, maintenance, communication, and customer service earned four top 10 national rankings in the 2025 J Turner Research Einstein Awards, including #1 in Cleanliness.

Weston Avery

ACCO Management

+1 650-961-8330

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Two Santa Clara Apartment Communities Highlight Garden-Style Silicon Valley Living News Provided By ACCO Management November 11, 2026, 00:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.