Lubricants Market In India To Hit 6.9 Bn Liters By 2032 Driven By Vehicle Servicing And Manufacturing Growth, Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The India lubricants market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.28% during 2027–2032, driven by rising vehicle servicing demand, expanding manufacturing activities, and industrial growth.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the India lubricants market 5.77 billion liters in 2026 to 5.95 billion liters in 2027 and is anticipated to reach 6.99 billion liters by 2032, at a CAGR of 3.28% over 2027 – 2032. Ongoing vehicle servicing activity and a widening manufacturing base continue to underpin lubricant consumption across the country, while tougher engine requirements are nudging buyers toward upgraded formulations. Suppliers are responding with new products, partnerships, and ownership changes aimed at reaching specialized users more effectively. At the same time, unpredictable input costs and the gradual shift toward electric mobility may limit how much demand producers can capture profitably, making smart cost management and service-led strategies increasingly important for sustained growth.

India Lubricants Market Emerging Trends:

Expanding Vehicle Base and Heavier Road Usage

A growing number of vehicles on Indian roads, combined with longer distances covered, is increasing the frequency of oil changes and routine servicing. Rural service outreach and mechanic engagement programs are also helping suppliers connect with first-time buyers and encourage repeat purchases in smaller towns.

Manufacturing Push Lifting Industrial Oil Use

Rising factory activity under the Make in India initiative is keeping machinery in operation for longer, which supports regular top-ups and replacements of industrial lubricants. This gives suppliers room to build lasting relationships with plant operators through dependable supply and application support.

Cleaner Emission Norms Steering Buyers to Premium Grades

Stricter emission and fuel-efficiency regulations are encouraging vehicle owners to switch to synthetic and low-viscosity oils. Automakers recommending advanced grades for their newer models are further widening the opportunity for premium products during routine servicing.

India Lubricants Industry Segments:

By Product Type

Automotive Engine Oil

Industrial Engine Oil

Transmission Fluids

Gear Oil

Brake Fluids

Hydraulic Fluids



Greases

Process Oil (Including Rubber Process Oil and White Oil) Metalworking Fluids

Turbine Oil

Transformer Oil

Other Product Types

By End-user Industry

Automotive

Marine

Aerospace

Heavy Equipment

Industrial

By Base Stock Type

Mineral Oil-Based Lubricants

Synthetic Lubricants

Semi-Synthetic Lubricants

Bio-Based Lubricants

For a comprehensive analysis of market, including key growth drivers, market segmentation, regional trends, and the competitive landscape, explore the full report from Mordor Intelligence:

“The India lubricants market is gaining momentum from a growing vehicle base, stronger industrial activity, and a steady shift toward premium, application-specific oils. This report examines key market trends, growth drivers, and emerging opportunities across product types, end-user industries, and base stock categories, giving decision-makers the insights needed to support strategic planning,” says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence.

Regional Overview:

Western India Anchoring Lubricant Consumption

Western India stands out as the leading consumption hub for engine and process oils, with Maharashtra and Gujarat playing central roles. New blending investments by global players in the region are linking local demand with nearby supply, helping improve product availability for both automotive and industrial users.

Tamil Nadu Reinforcing Blending and Industrial Reach

Tamil Nadu is gaining importance through newly commissioned lubricant blending infrastructure and a strong manufacturing base. Together with other industrial states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, it offers suppliers concentrated customer clusters for building distribution links and industrial service coverage.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

BP p.l.c.

Chevron Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

FUCHS

Gulf Oil International Ltd

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

MOTUL

PETRONAS Lubricants International

Shell plc

TotalEnergies

Valvoline Cummins Private Limited

Veedol Corporation Limited

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