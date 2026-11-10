HII And Navy Break Ground On New Customer Support Complex At Ingalls Shipbuilding

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PASCAGOULA, Miss., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII's (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division and Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair Gulf Coast (SUPSHIP GC) broke ground today on a new 101,000-square-foot customer support complex, reinforcing collaboration between the U.S. Navy and industry personnel supporting some of the nation's most critical shipbuilding programs.

Funded through a partnership between the U.S. Navy and Ingalls Shipbuilding, the $50 million facility will primarily house SUPSHIP GC personnel currently located in Pascagoula. SUPSHIP GC administers Navy shipbuilding contracts across Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama and includes more than 600 military and civilian personnel responsible for engineering, quality assurance, contract management and financial oversight throughout ship construction and delivery.

"Today's groundbreaking represents an important investment in the future of Navy shipbuilding and in the partnerships that make our mission possible here at Ingalls," said Eric Crooker, Ingalls vice president of program management. "By bringing our government partners together, we are strengthening collaboration, improving efficiency and enhancing our ability to deliver the high-quality ships our sailors depend on."









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Company leaders were joined at the groundbreaking by U.S. Navy representatives, Port of Pascagoula leadership, community stakeholders and elected officials to commemorate the start of construction.

Capt. Randy Slaff, U.S. Navy commanding officer of SUPSHIP GC said the new facility reflects the enduring partnership between the Navy and industry that is essential to delivering capability to the fleet.

“Our job at SUPSHIP is to collaborate with our industry partners and deliver warfighting capability to the Navy at speed,” said Capt. Slaff.“Anything that contributes to that core mission is vitally important and this building represents a direct investment in that effort. Shipbuilding is a national imperative, and this project will bring our team together under one roof, driving efficiency and strengthening alignment as we support shipbuilding across the Gulf Coast.”

Located on property leased from the Port of Pascagoula, the facility is scheduled for completion in June 2028 and expands the infrastructure supporting Navy shipbuilding activities at Ingalls and reinforces the longstanding partnership among industry, government and the local community.

As Mississippi's largest manufacturing employer and a cornerstone of the nation's shipbuilding industrial base, Ingalls continues to invest in the people, facilities and capabilities required to deliver critical warships to the U.S. Navy. The project reflects a shared commitment to workforce support, fleet readiness and the infrastructure required to meet future defense requirements.

About HII

HII is America's Seapower Company. The nation's largest shipbuilder, HII builds the manned and unmanned maritime systems and all-domain mission technologies that project U.S. and allied power around the world. With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII is headquartered in Virginia and employs 46,000 people across three divisions. For more information, visit:



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