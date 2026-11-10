Infuse Launches Yerba Mate Skincare At Thirteen Lune

Infuse Yerba Mate Eye Cream Emerge Awrds Winner

The Yerba Mate Skincare: Infuse

Discover the Heritage of Infuse

South America's favorite morning ritual, reimagined as a cleanser, eye cream and night cream, is now on the shelf at Thirteen Lune's Larchmont flagship.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Infuse, the skincare line built around yerba mate, has launched at Thirteen Lune, the beauty retailer created to champion underrepresented founders. The full line is now available at the Thirteen Lune flagship at 120 N. Larchmont Blvd. in Los Angeles.Across Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, the day doesn't start with coffee. It starts with mate: brewed in a gourd, sipped through a metal straw, passed hand to hand around the table. The ritual has Guaraní roots older than the countries that now call it their national drink, and millions of people still start every morning with it. Infuse built a skincare line on that plant. Yerba mate isn't a supporting note in one product. It's the hero ingredient in all three.That's what makes the Thirteen Lune shelf the right one. Most beauty brands borrow a heritage story for a campaign and put it away when the campaign ends. Infuse can't put it away, because the heritage is the formula. Thirteen Lune was built for brands like that, where the story and the product are the same thing.THE LINEYerba Mate Energizing Cleanser ($56) is a sulfate-free, fragrance-free cleanser and makeup remover that leaves skin clean and comfortable. It comes in a pump bottle that measures the same amount every time.Yerba Mate Radiance Eye Cream ($68) pairs yerba mate with two peptides and caffeine for brighter, more rested-looking eyes. It took top honor at the 2025 Emerge Beauty Awards.Yerba Mate Night Revival Cream ($72) layers yerba mate with ceramides to leave skin smoother and replenished by morning.All three carry the brand's signature, a soft mineral green tint drawn from color theory, where green visually balances the look of redness. All three are fragrance free and vegan. Infuse is Leaping Bunny certified, and the line is doctor-recommended. Every format, the cleanser's pump and the creams' tubes, measures the dose, so each use gets exactly what it needs and the product lasts.Infuse is available now at the Thirteen Lune flagship and at infuse-skin.ABOUT INFUSEInfuse is a skincare line built around yerba mate, the plant behind South America's most beloved daily ritual. Its cleanser, eye cream and night cream pair yerba mate with peptides, ceramides and a signature mineral green tint. The line is vegan and fragrance free, and the Yerba Mate Radiance Eye Cream won top honor at the 2025 Emerge Beauty Awards. Infuse has been featured by Good Morning America, ABC News, USA Today, Bustle and Business of Fashion. Learn more at infuse-skin.

Lara Schmoisman

The Darl

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Infuse Heritage

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Infuse Launches Yerba Mate Skincare at Thirteen Lune News Provided By The Darl November 11, 2026, 00:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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