Woodcraft Rangers Receives WASC Accreditation, Including Camp Woodcraft

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Woodcraft Rangers is proud to announce that it has been granted initial accreditation, effective July 1, 2026, by the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). Accreditation status extends through 2032 and applies to all Woodcraft Rangers programming, including Camp Woodcraft. WASC recognizes Woodcraft Rangers as an Accredited Supplementary Education Program. The decision followed a self-study and a visit by fellow educators, who looked at the program in relation to student learning and well-being using WASC criteria. This is the first step in a continuous improvement journey that involves staff in a deeper look at how the organization serves young people.“Every young person who joins us, whether at one of our program sites or at Camp Woodcraft, deserves a high-quality experience,” said Julee Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Woodcraft Rangers.“WASC accreditation tells families and communities that experienced educators have looked closely at our work and affirmed it. I am so grateful to our staff, who gave their time and their hearts to this process.”“The review gave our team the chance to reflect on how our policies and practices truly reflect our mission and what is best for every student,” said Bonnie Landry, Director of Education Services at Woodcraft Rangers.“We celebrated our strengths and we learned where we can grow. The WASC accreditation and self-study process gives us concrete and data-driven steps to do what's right for kids.”Woodcraft Rangers also thanks the WASC visiting committee for its perspective throughout the visit. The committee's report noted these areas of strength:More than a century of service to children and families, supported by a clear mission, organizational stability, and a longstanding commitment to youth development and community engagement.A wide range of high-quality programs that provide students with opportunities for academic support, leadership development, social-emotional learning, STEM exploration, arts education, wellness activities, outdoor learning, and college and career readiness.A strong commitment to equity and inclusion through specialized services for students with disabilities, bilingual and multilingual supports, family outreach efforts, and practices designed to remove barriers to participation.WASC accreditation demonstrates that a program is substantially accomplishing its stated purposed and meeting an acceptable level of quality under WASC criteria. Through the accreditation cycle, Woodcraft Rangers will conduct an in-depth self-study, host a visit b fellow educators mid-cycle during the 2028-2029 school year, and engage staff in follow-up process to implement, minor, and refine an action plan.WASC defines a Supplementary Education Program as a non-degree, non-diploma granting organization that offers programs, instruction, or education services for elementary, secondary, or adult students. WASC accreditation serves as a mark of quality assurance, validating the program through defined performances criteria. It gives students, families, and communities confidence that the program has quality resources for all students and staff, and it strengthens the program through the lens of experienced educators.About Woodcraft Rangers: Woodcraft Rangers is a youth-serving nonprofit in Los Angeles offering expanded learning, workforce development, and wellness programming for underserved communities. To learn more, visitAbout WASC: The Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) advances and validates quality ongoing school improvement by supporting its private and public elementary, secondary, and postsecondary member institutions in a rigorous self-evaluation and peer review process that focuses on student learning. WASC serves more than 5,200 schools worldwide. To learn more, visit

Laura O'Sullivan, Vice President of External Relations

Woodcraft Rangers

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Woodcraft Rangers Receives WASC Accreditation, Including Camp Woodcraft News Provided By Woodcraft Rangers November 11, 2026, 00:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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