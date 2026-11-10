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Seven People Hospitalized After Car Hits Pedestrians In Glasgow


Date: 2026-11-10 07:16:50

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Seven people have been taken to hospital after a car struck pedestrians in the western part of Glasgow, Scotland.

This was reported by the city's police.

According to a law enforcement statement, seven injured people were taken to hospital for medical treatment and examination. The driver of the vehicle was also assessed by emergency medical personnel at the scene.

No information is yet available regarding the condition of those injured.

The incident is being treated as a road traffic accident.

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Trend News Agency

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