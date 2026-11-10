Noah's Ark Scans Releases FIRST Look At Charred Wood Recovered From Noah's Ark Durupinar Site

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Noah's Ark Scans Releases First Look at Charred Wood Recovered from 30 Feet Within the Durupınar Site by Lead Archeological Professor, Dr. Cenker Atila

DOĞUBAYAZIT, Turkey and VERO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noah's Ark Scans today released the first public look at charred wood fragments recovered from approximately 30 feet (about 9 meters) beneath the surface of the Durupınar formation near Mount Ararat in eastern Turkey.













The organization provided exclusive photographs and details of the material to Fox News, marking the first American media access to the samples. The fragments are darkened, cracked, and heavily charred, with visible grain patterns and growth rings. Lead archaeologist Prof. Dr. Cenker Atila of Sivas Cumhuriyet University, who is overseeing the officially permitted investigation, stated that based on his professional experience the wood is very ancient.

Laboratory dating results are still pending. The wood samples have been sent to four different labs in four different countries for analysis.







Of particular significance, the recovered wood shows clear manmade marks consistent with tool work performed long ago. The fragments display sharp, cut edges and other indications of intentional shaping, distinguishing them from naturally occurring or weathered wood.























The samples have been sent to four independent laboratories in four different countries for carbon-14 dating, species identification, and further analysis. The multi-lab approach is intended to provide rigorous, cross-verified results on the age, origin, and composition of the material.

In his first American interview, conducted with Fox News Digital, Dr. Atila discussed the recovery and the broader investigation.









The recovery is part of the 2026 field program at Durupınar, which has included deep-core drilling, ground-penetrating radar surveys, and extensive soil sampling under Turkish university oversight.

“Prof. Dr. Cenker Atila, President of our Noah's Ark Research Project, has discovered what appears to be blackened, charred wood deep inside the Durupınar site-a thrilling development in our research at the Noah's Ark site. Charred wood survives at ancient archaeological sites, preserving valuable clues to the past. We're testing this material to establish its age, identify the type of wood and look for traces of tree pitch. After decades of searching, this could be a crucial piece of the puzzle.” - Andrew Jones, Founder, Noah's Ark Scans

Researchers emphasize that laboratory results will determine the next steps and that no final conclusions have been drawn. The 2026 Noah's Ark Project is the first permitted international study of the Durupinar Formation. The study is complete and the Durupinar site is closed for the winter until the snow melts in the spring.







The project was crowdfunded from day one, and Noah's Ark Scans defended their right to share the evidence as soon as it's confirmed by experts despite the scrutiny and scoffing of their critics. Director of Marketing and fundraising Lauren Witzke stated “This archeological study was crowdfunded by the public, it is not our evidence to withhold. So as soon as it is confirmed by experts in their field, we release the evidence to the public for them to see for themselves. You can also become a part of history by making a tax deductible donation: NoahsArkScans.com/donate.”

Updates and future laboratory findings will be shared at NoahsArkScans.com.

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at